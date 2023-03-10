Enfield PZC grants permit for cannabis dispensary

FILE — A worker pours marijuana flowers onto a try at a Mango Cannabis marijuana dispensary, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki / staff, AP

ENFIELD — The town will be getting a hybrid recreational and medical cannabis retailer in the former Outback Steakhouse building on Elm Street after the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a special-use permit for the project.

The permit allows Willow Brook Enfield LLC, doing business as Zen Leaf Enfield, to renovate and occupy 90C Elm St. for its establishment. The commission also found the dispensary meets the town’s required separation distances from children’s facilities.

Director of Planning and Development Laurie Whitten said she thinks the site is the best location in town for the dispensary and the applicant meets all criteria per zoning regulations.