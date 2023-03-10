Open in App
Enfield, CT
See more from this location?
Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC grants permit for cannabis dispensary

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A90RE_0lEceEbQ00
FILE — A worker pours marijuana flowers onto a try at a Mango Cannabis marijuana dispensary, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki / staff, AP

ENFIELD — The town will be getting a hybrid recreational and medical cannabis retailer in the former Outback Steakhouse building on Elm Street after the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a special-use permit for the project.

The permit allows Willow Brook Enfield LLC, doing business as Zen Leaf Enfield, to renovate and occupy 90C Elm St. for its establishment. The commission also found the dispensary meets the town’s required separation distances from children’s facilities.

Director of Planning and Development Laurie Whitten said she thinks the site is the best location in town for the dispensary and the applicant meets all criteria per zoning regulations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Enfield, CT newsLocal Enfield, CT
Enfield Dog Park faces closure due to lack of volunteers
Enfield, CT13 hours ago
Man charged with voyeurism in Enfield
Enfield, CT11 hours ago
Man accused of videoing girl in dressing room in Enfield, Conn., arrested in East Longmeadow, Mass.
Enfield, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
South Windsor to end housing moratorium
South Windsor, CT2 days ago
Avon’s Inland Wetlands Commission approves permit for 100 Nod Road
Avon, CT1 day ago
Manchester looks for public comment on development plan
Manchester, CT10 hours ago
No Decision Yet On Roosevelt Drive 'Zone Text Amendment' In Seymour
Seymour, CT1 day ago
This CT town might buy first selectwoman’s family’s land for new school
Willington, CT1 day ago
Windor Locks voters to decide on fire truck
Windsor Locks, CT9 hours ago
$1 ticket for Cinema site
New Britain, CT4 days ago
New Milford’s Restaurant Week Arrives With Delicious Deals Fit for Every Budget
New Milford, CT18 hours ago
Antiques show returns to Tolland
Tolland, CT10 hours ago
NAACP calling for action after Hartford’s north-end residents’ homes damaged by flooding, sewage backups
Hartford, CT2 days ago
State’s largest producer of maple syrup gives free demonstrations to visitors
Burlington, CT15 hours ago
Fatal Crash: Woman ID'd As Victim Of 2-Vehicle Collision In Meriden
Meriden, CT11 hours ago
Hartford police investigate homicide on Albany Ave
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Did you see it? Meteor lights up Connecticut sky, disintegrates in Milford
Milford, CT8 hours ago
Woman dies in crash on Main Street in Meriden
Meriden, CT1 day ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT20 hours ago
Milford church files lawsuit against multiple CT state departments over vaccine mandate
Milford, CT3 days ago
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
South Windsor, CT14 hours ago
Two Springfield residents charged with trafficking cocaine
Springfield, MA9 hours ago
Police presence on West Street in Cromwell
Cromwell, CT1 day ago
Shrewsbury police seek owner and answers after dog abandoned near Christmas Tree Shops
Shrewsbury, MA11 hours ago
Police blotter for March 9
Naugatuck, CT4 days ago
Meriden woman turning into driveway killed in crash
Meriden, CT1 day ago
Family loses appeal to keep backyard coop
Windsor Locks, CT6 days ago
Police seek woman who smashed windshield with rock in Naugatuck
Naugatuck, CT15 hours ago
Fire at construction company causes major damage, injures firefighter
Windsor, CT3 days ago
Thieves using ‘sleight of hand techniques’ distract CVS cashier, steal $3,000: Police
Waterford, CT11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy