35 Most Oscar-Nominated Actors and Actresses

The work and talent recognized by just one Oscar nomination should be celebrated, but some actresses and actors turn in award-worthy performances year after year.

Think of Daniel Day-Lewis’ career-defining role in “Lincoln” or Jack Nicholson in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Meryl Streep has outpaced her peers in terms of Oscar nominations. To date, the actress has received 21 nods, winning three. Next in line are Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson with 12 nominations each, with four wins for Hepburn and three for Nicholson.

We list the talents who have received five or more total nominations, including this year’s nominees Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams.