Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

New superintendent for Wichita Public Schools

By Laura McMillanAlexis Padilla,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJQBW_0lEce6cr00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools (WPS) Board of Education (BOE) held a special meeting Friday morning to choose a new superintendent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NglM_0lEce6cr00
Kelly Bielefeld (Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools)

After an executive session, the BOE voted unanimously to offer the job to Kelly Bielefeld (pronounced: BEE-luh-feld). Bielefeld already works for WPS as executive director of college and career readiness.

BOE explains choice

BOE President Sheril Logan said the board took its responsibility “extremely seriously” after getting input from nearly 2,000 school and community members about what they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

“I know we had a provision in our search process to go outside the district, but when we saw the caliber of the candidates that we had internally, we did not feel that we needed to move to an external search,” Logan said.

She said the board focused on six areas during the interview process:

  • Student achievement
  • Student behavior concerns
  • Data analysis and decision-making
  • Relationship building
  • Strategic planning
  • Budget outlook

Logan said Bielefeld has broad experience in numerous K-12 academic areas, including four other school districts before Wichita: Clearwater, Derby, Renwick and Goddard.

“He has been a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and, in Wichita, he was the executive director of college and career readiness,” she said. “Since coming to Wichita Public Schools in 2020, he has supported secondary schools with visionary college and career-ready leadership, written and administered federal grants, created our Future Ready Center in cooperation with WSU Tech, created our Graduation+ model, been active in the state and local level and he has served on various internal leadership teams.”

Wichita North High School reveals logo for new mascot

What’s next?

After the BOE vote, Bielefeld said he is humbled by the offer.

“Humbling, honored, a little bit nervous, a little bit overwhelmed,” Bielefeld said. “The fact that the board is trusting me with this is just incredible. I believe in Wichita Public Schools. We have amazing people here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIpJ2_0lEce6cr00
Dr. Alicia Thompson (Courtesy: USD 259)

The next step for district officials is to negotiate a contract. Then, the BOE will vote on it at the April 10 meeting.

If all goes as planned, Bielefeld will take over the job on July 1. The current Superintendent, Dr. Alicia Thompson, announced in November that she would retire at the end of the school year.

“Her leadership for the past almost six years has helped with our Every Child Future Ready strategic plan in which they have brought us and our district and our community together through common goals,” Logan said.

“I’m going to work hard with Dr. Thompson over the next few months to transition well,” Bielefeld said. “She’s built such a firm foundation for us to build from. I’m excited to take it from there.”

Bielefeld’s history and experience

After the meeting, Bielefeld discussed why education is so important.

“My grandfather, who is the Bielefeld namesake, was a German immigrant who moved to Kansas in 1930. He was the youngest of nine children,” he said. “When he came to America, he did not have formal education, and he got into farming which was the family industry.”

“But he knew the value of education, and my father and his siblings went to public schools, and two of them went to college.”

Bielefeld said he and his cousins on the Bielefeld branch of the family tree have gone on to higher education.

“Education is part of the expectation in my life. It’s part of who I am. It’s part of what I love, and I think that’s been instilled in me from my parents and my grandparents from the very beginning,” he said.

Bielefeld and his wife Angie have eight children, ages 4 to 19. He said his wife is also an educator.

“Both of us believe in the power of the future and the power of working with kids and children,” he said. “We’ve really dedicated everything we do in life to helping kids in different roles that we’ve played throughout our lives, so I believe that as a servant leader here in Wichita, I’m here for all the kids. I’m excited to get started to help every one of them to achieve what they can.”

WPS has information about Bielefeld on its website . It also gave KSN News some other biographical information about him.

Bielefeld got his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Kansas State University. He earned a master’s degree in building leadership at Wichita State University.

He has 20 years of experience in education and 15 in administration. He taught at Goddard and Friends University. WPS said he had leadership positions in Clearwater, Derby and Renwick schools, including:

  • Assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction
  • 4th-8th grade principal
  • PreK-5th grade principal
  • K-8th grade principal
  • Created social-emotional and character development curriculum in Derby and Clearwater

Bielefeld joined Wichita Public Schools in 2020. He said Superintendent Thompson has inspired him.

How local leaders are addressing spike in property valuation

Bielefeld’s first challenges

During Friday’s news conference, he put out a call to the community.

“In the next few months, we’re going to be hosting listening sessions,” he said. “We’re going to be laying the framework for what our next strategic plan might look like and taking some of the data and information we currently collected, so we need you, we need you engaged with us to help our kids. As Wichita Public Schools goes, so goes the community, and all of us together investing in our kids will only benefit all of us.”

WPS is also facing the end of federal funds that helped schools after the pandemic. Wichita got $262 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). The deadline to spend the last of it is Sept. 30.

“With the sunset of ESSER, I do think we have seen some true value in some programs that have come out of that, some investments we’ve made,” Bielefeld said. “So, I think it’s going to become a matter of prioritizing those things that we want to keep from that.”

He said WPS has data showing which ESSER programs have been valuable, such as mental health support.

“But in order to keep those with that funding going away, it’ll be a matter of changing, you know, priorities in other areas then,” Bielefeld said. “So that’s definitely one of the first things we’ll need to do, but I think it dovetails well into the entire concept of listening to our community.”

He said WPS got feedback about how to prioritize the ESSER funds. He said the school district would also consider what the community has to say about the end of the funds and what to prioritize.

“I believe we’re here for every student,” Bielefeld said. “I believe every kid, K-12, is important and valuable, and we need them to graduate with the skills they need for the future. But I also know that some students need more intensive support than others, and how we provide that and how we go about making that happen is important.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
33 years since Hesston was hit by F5 tornado
Hesston, KS4 hours ago
Broken, dysfunctional and horrible: Kansas officers describe culture in report
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita woman keeping her dad’s memory alive through DUI Victim Center work
Wichita, KS3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wichita Public Schools chooses its next superintendent from within district ranks
Wichita, KS3 days ago
USD 308 board to shift boundaries
Hutchinson, KS2 days ago
Jensen Hughes makes recommendations for Citizen’s Review Board
Wichita, KS57 minutes ago
Restaurant inspections: Rodents, bugs in berry liqueur, old steak, bare hands in Wichita KS
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
Siemens Gamesa plans to reopen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS7 hours ago
USD 375 Appoints New Elementary Principal
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
MISSING IN KANSAS: J’Miya Dillard
Wichita, KS10 hours ago
ATF to bring new forensic lab to Wichita State
Wichita, KS1 hour ago
Wichita North High School reveals logo for new mascot
Wichita, KS4 days ago
‘An epiphany’: The man behind North High’s new logo shares how idea took flight
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita barber starts ‘Special Cuts’ for people with special needs
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Garden City man sentenced for taking $80K from father
Garden City, KS7 hours ago
Senator Marshall says he wants more people to return to work
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Carly Pearce coming to Kansas State Fair
Hutchinson, KS3 hours ago
Early-Monday crash southwest of Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
Emporia, KS11 hours ago
Independent report calls for changing the culture of WPD
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Two seriously injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita, KS3 hours ago
Cleanup continues at Union Pacific train derailment in McPherson
Mcpherson, KS9 hours ago
Longtime Sonoco employees speak out following closure
Hutchinson, KS3 days ago
Fire destroys vacant apartments in southeast Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
Wichita, KS21 hours ago
How local leaders are addressing spike in property valuation
Wichita, KS3 days ago
One hospitalized in southwest Wichita shooting
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita 19-year-old pronounced dead following crash north of Newton
Newton, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy