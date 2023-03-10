New superintendent for Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools (WPS) Board of Education (BOE) held a special meeting Friday morning to choose a new superintendent.

Kelly Bielefeld (Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools)

After an executive session, the BOE voted unanimously to offer the job to Kelly Bielefeld (pronounced: BEE-luh-feld). Bielefeld already works for WPS as executive director of college and career readiness.

BOE explains choice

BOE President Sheril Logan said the board took its responsibility “extremely seriously” after getting input from nearly 2,000 school and community members about what they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

“I know we had a provision in our search process to go outside the district, but when we saw the caliber of the candidates that we had internally, we did not feel that we needed to move to an external search,” Logan said.

She said the board focused on six areas during the interview process:

Student achievement

Student behavior concerns

Data analysis and decision-making

Relationship building

Strategic planning

Budget outlook

Logan said Bielefeld has broad experience in numerous K-12 academic areas, including four other school districts before Wichita: Clearwater, Derby, Renwick and Goddard.

“He has been a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and, in Wichita, he was the executive director of college and career readiness,” she said. “Since coming to Wichita Public Schools in 2020, he has supported secondary schools with visionary college and career-ready leadership, written and administered federal grants, created our Future Ready Center in cooperation with WSU Tech, created our Graduation+ model, been active in the state and local level and he has served on various internal leadership teams.”

What’s next?

After the BOE vote, Bielefeld said he is humbled by the offer.

“Humbling, honored, a little bit nervous, a little bit overwhelmed,” Bielefeld said. “The fact that the board is trusting me with this is just incredible. I believe in Wichita Public Schools. We have amazing people here.”

Dr. Alicia Thompson (Courtesy: USD 259)

The next step for district officials is to negotiate a contract. Then, the BOE will vote on it at the April 10 meeting.

If all goes as planned, Bielefeld will take over the job on July 1. The current Superintendent, Dr. Alicia Thompson, announced in November that she would retire at the end of the school year.

“Her leadership for the past almost six years has helped with our Every Child Future Ready strategic plan in which they have brought us and our district and our community together through common goals,” Logan said.

“I’m going to work hard with Dr. Thompson over the next few months to transition well,” Bielefeld said. “She’s built such a firm foundation for us to build from. I’m excited to take it from there.”

Bielefeld’s history and experience

After the meeting, Bielefeld discussed why education is so important.

“My grandfather, who is the Bielefeld namesake, was a German immigrant who moved to Kansas in 1930. He was the youngest of nine children,” he said. “When he came to America, he did not have formal education, and he got into farming which was the family industry.”

“But he knew the value of education, and my father and his siblings went to public schools, and two of them went to college.”

Bielefeld said he and his cousins on the Bielefeld branch of the family tree have gone on to higher education.

“Education is part of the expectation in my life. It’s part of who I am. It’s part of what I love, and I think that’s been instilled in me from my parents and my grandparents from the very beginning,” he said.

Bielefeld and his wife Angie have eight children, ages 4 to 19. He said his wife is also an educator.

“Both of us believe in the power of the future and the power of working with kids and children,” he said. “We’ve really dedicated everything we do in life to helping kids in different roles that we’ve played throughout our lives, so I believe that as a servant leader here in Wichita, I’m here for all the kids. I’m excited to get started to help every one of them to achieve what they can.”

WPS has information about Bielefeld on its website . It also gave KSN News some other biographical information about him.

Bielefeld got his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Kansas State University. He earned a master’s degree in building leadership at Wichita State University.

He has 20 years of experience in education and 15 in administration. He taught at Goddard and Friends University. WPS said he had leadership positions in Clearwater, Derby and Renwick schools, including:

Assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction

4th-8th grade principal

PreK-5th grade principal

K-8th grade principal

Created social-emotional and character development curriculum in Derby and Clearwater

Bielefeld joined Wichita Public Schools in 2020. He said Superintendent Thompson has inspired him.

Bielefeld’s first challenges

During Friday’s news conference, he put out a call to the community.

“In the next few months, we’re going to be hosting listening sessions,” he said. “We’re going to be laying the framework for what our next strategic plan might look like and taking some of the data and information we currently collected, so we need you, we need you engaged with us to help our kids. As Wichita Public Schools goes, so goes the community, and all of us together investing in our kids will only benefit all of us.”

WPS is also facing the end of federal funds that helped schools after the pandemic. Wichita got $262 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). The deadline to spend the last of it is Sept. 30.

“With the sunset of ESSER, I do think we have seen some true value in some programs that have come out of that, some investments we’ve made,” Bielefeld said. “So, I think it’s going to become a matter of prioritizing those things that we want to keep from that.”

He said WPS has data showing which ESSER programs have been valuable, such as mental health support.

“But in order to keep those with that funding going away, it’ll be a matter of changing, you know, priorities in other areas then,” Bielefeld said. “So that’s definitely one of the first things we’ll need to do, but I think it dovetails well into the entire concept of listening to our community.”

He said WPS got feedback about how to prioritize the ESSER funds. He said the school district would also consider what the community has to say about the end of the funds and what to prioritize.

“I believe we’re here for every student,” Bielefeld said. “I believe every kid, K-12, is important and valuable, and we need them to graduate with the skills they need for the future. But I also know that some students need more intensive support than others, and how we provide that and how we go about making that happen is important.”

