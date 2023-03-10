2 men arrested for stealing $26,000 worth of baby formula from metro Atlanta grocery stores

Two men were arrested after police say they stole $26,000 worth of baby formula from stores across metro Atlanta.

On Thursday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO for a vehicle spotted shoplifting baby formula from area Publix stores.

Cartersville police found the vehicle at another Publix on Cherokee Place. they found Regulo Sanchez-Romero, Mateo Sanchez-Romero and a 16-year-old holding 12 cans of stolen baby formula as they walked out of the store.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered 662 cans of formula valued at $26,000. Police said all of the formula was stolen from stores around metro Atlanta.

Both adults were charged with felony theft by shoplifting, felony theft by receiving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said they gave addresses in Dallas, Texas.

Both men were taken to the Bartow County jail.