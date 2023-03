Benzinga

Why JAKKS Pacific Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session By Lisa Levin, 3 days ago

Gainers Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) jumped 39% to $2.39 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 29.7% to ...