South Dakota Governor Vetoes Bill To Exclude Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos From Money Definition By Murtuza Merchant, 3 days ago

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has vetoed House Bill 1193, which aimed to exclude digital assets, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), from ...