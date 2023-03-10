Open in App
Medford, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Lenape's Family Science Night Lets Mt. Laurel's Elementary Students Explore Tech, Science

By TAPinto Mount Laurel Staff,

5 days ago

MEDFORD, NJ — Several of Lenape High School's science clubs will be hosting an upcoming Family Science Night geared towards Mount Laurel's elementary school students.

Family Science Night will be taking place on Wednesday, March 15 from 6PM to 8PM at Lenape High School's North Cafeteria.

Hosted by the ChemClub, Robotics Club, Project Lead-the-Way, Biology Club, Women in Stem Club, Environmental Club and Meteorology Club, the annual Family Science Night is geared towards Mount Laurel's 3rd through 6th graders and their parents or guardians.

Students will be given the opportunity to explore several different science and technology activities throughout the course of the evening. Family Science Night will consist of 6 rotating stations, and those who would like the opportunity to try all six stations should try to arrive as close to 6:00PM as possible.

Registration will take place from 6:00PM until 6:15PM, with the first activity starting promptly at 6:15PM. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to attend the event, and siblings are welcome to come as well.

Although walk-ins are permitted, organizers respectfully request that those attending RSVP by Friday, March 10t so that the appropriate amount of materials is allotted.

To register for Family Science Night, click here.

Lenape High School is located at 235 Hartford Road in Medford. Please park in the Hartford Road parking lot and enter the doors closest to the cafeteria, which is found to the right of the main entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCC5x_0lEcdI6700

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mount Laurel, NJ newsLocal Mount Laurel, NJ
Township to Host Annual Senior Citizens Bus Trip to Longwood Gardens
Mount Laurel, NJ5 hours ago
Mount Laurel Police Department's Annual Easter Egg Hunt Set for April 1
Mount Laurel, NJ8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rahway Resident and Owner of Sylvan Learning Center Can Help Your Student Succeed
Rahway, NJ3 hours ago
Southern Regional High School Athletes Read to Elementary Students
Stafford Township, NJ33 minutes ago
Parsippany Hills Student Competes at the Academic Decathlon of New Jersey
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ1 day ago
Members of State Police Marine Services Bureau Visit Rahway's Cleveland Elementary
Rahway, NJ12 hours ago
Special Rahway BOE Meeting to Take Place Mar. 25
Rahway, NJ7 hours ago
Story Slam at Factory Fuel Friday April 14th 7pm
Flemington, NJ3 hours ago
Radiant Church to host Food Pantry Distribution at Piscataway Community Center
Piscataway Township, NJ19 hours ago
East Brunswick Ensembles Perform at the '14th Annual Night of Jazz'
East Brunswick, NJ6 hours ago
Bordentown Regional School District Seeks Public's Input for 5-Year Plan
Bordentown, NJ6 hours ago
Somerville St. Patrick Parade Celebrates Central Jersey Irish Heritage
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Sparta's Alpine Elementary School Overcrowded But Not 'Overcapacity'
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
Italian Peoples Bakery in NJ Has Officially Turned Irish This Week
Trenton, NJ8 hours ago
Roaring Fire Engulfs home on Surf Avenue
Belmar, NJ2 hours ago
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Referendum Passes, According to Unofficial Results
Bridgewater, NJ22 hours ago
Free Healthy Produce Boxes Now Available to Local Families
Hamilton Township, NJ22 hours ago
Friday Nights at Mennen Arena to Host Finale this Week
Hanover, NJ9 hours ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
Lake Como’s Kilt Run is returning this Saturday
Manasquan, NJ8 hours ago
Police Officers to be assigned within all six Bernards Township schools next fall under 2023-24 budget
Bernards, NJ1 day ago
Get Ready for the Lucky Leprechaun Leap Around Helmetta and Jamesburg
Jamesburg, NJ1 day ago
Woodbridge Voters Approve ‘Major’ Avenel School Renovations
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 hours ago
P.J. Whelihan’s Opens First Restaurant in Bucks County in Cross Keys Place
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
Yorktown Youth Raises Over $11k for Make-A-Wish Foundation
Yorktown, NY5 hours ago
One fatality reported in fire on Surf Avenue
Belmar, NJ2 hours ago
Hamilton's West Senior Headed to Catholic University to Study Finance, Play Baseball
Hamilton Township, NJ1 day ago
East Brunswick: Logos Vision is Looking Good and Seeing Well on Route 18
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy