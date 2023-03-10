Lenape's Family Science Night Lets Mt. Laurel's Elementary Students Explore Tech, Science

MEDFORD, NJ — Several of Lenape High School's science clubs will be hosting an upcoming Family Science Night geared towards Mount Laurel's elementary school students.

Family Science Night will be taking place on Wednesday, March 15 from 6PM to 8PM at Lenape High School's North Cafeteria.

Hosted by the ChemClub, Robotics Club, Project Lead-the-Way, Biology Club, Women in Stem Club, Environmental Club and Meteorology Club, the annual Family Science Night is geared towards Mount Laurel's 3rd through 6th graders and their parents or guardians.

Students will be given the opportunity to explore several different science and technology activities throughout the course of the evening. Family Science Night will consist of 6 rotating stations, and those who would like the opportunity to try all six stations should try to arrive as close to 6:00PM as possible.

Registration will take place from 6:00PM until 6:15PM, with the first activity starting promptly at 6:15PM. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to attend the event, and siblings are welcome to come as well.

Although walk-ins are permitted, organizers respectfully request that those attending RSVP by Friday, March 10t so that the appropriate amount of materials is allotted.

To register for Family Science Night, click here.

Lenape High School is located at 235 Hartford Road in Medford. Please park in the Hartford Road parking lot and enter the doors closest to the cafeteria, which is found to the right of the main entrance.



