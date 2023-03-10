Open in App
Newberg, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Vaudevillian performances will continue to year’s end

By Gary Allen,

3 days ago

Campy? Perhaps.

Amateurish? Maybe.

A barebones setting? OK, we’ll give you that.

A ton of fun? Absolutely.

Chehalem Valley Vaudeville now has three shows under its belt since its inaugural performance in June 2022. The troupe is fresh off its early March staging of “A Vaudeville Salute to Broadway,” a show featured everything from the master of ceremonies juggling, to improv, musicians, singers, jokes from the audience and more.

The troupe, with small changes every month following auditions, is in preparations for its next show, “April Showers and Vaudeville Flowers,” on April 21-22. Auditions for the performance are set for 6 p.m. March 21 at the Black Box Theater, the facility in the Chehalem Cultural Center where the shows takes place.

“We hold auditions for each show and are seeking newcomers to this community talent showcase,” said Kat Ricker, a frequent performer and an organizer of the event in her role as public information director for sponsor Chehalem Park and Recreation District. “No experience is necessary.”

However, attend more than one performance and you’ll notice something.

“We have attracted a core group of performers who have been returning show after show, so some of the faces are becoming familiar,” Ricker said.

She added that the events have been a hot ticket in Newberg.

“The reception from the community has been enthusiastic and supportive,” Ricker said. “Every show sells out in advance and we have had to turn people away at the door, so we continue to encourage people to reserve tickets in advance through the Chamber of Commerce. Also, we now offer season tickets and advance seat selection.”

Future shows are set for the spring, then return for a fall series over the last three months of the year. The April 21-22 performance is headlined “April Showers and Vaudeville Flowers,” while the May 19-20 fare is “Jokes, Puns and Shenanigans.” On June 16-17 the troupe will perform “A Vaudeville Ragtime Cowboy Show,” then take a break for a couple of months before returning Sept. 22-23 for “A Salute to the Harvest Moon.” The year’s performances will be wrapped up with an Oct. 27-28 show headlined “A Very Scary Vaudeville” and Dec. 1-2 with “A Vaudeville Holiday.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. For tickets, email scott@chehalemvalley.org. Season tickets are $80.

Audition dates are as follows: March 21 for the April show, April 18 for the May show, May 22 for the June show, Aug. 22 for the October show and Nov. 2 for the December show. All will be held at 6 p.m. in the Black Box Theater.

In addition to the CPRD, other sponsors include Hagan Hamilton, First Federal, Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Ford Family Foundation.

Proceeds from the shows go to the cultural center and the Chamber of Commerce, but it’s not likely anyone’s going to get rich off the events, according to one its more visible performers.

“It’s more to help build and strengthen the community,” master of ceremonies Scott Parker, the Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said in a previous story. “And anytime you can get people … into a nice art facility like the cultural center is a win, in my opinion.”

