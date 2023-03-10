Open in App
Huttonsville, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Woman arrested for driving revoked DUI

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Uuj7_0lEcd6ae00

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday traffic stop has led to the arrest of one woman on a number of charges.

As reported by Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, Deputy Pingley was conduction stationary traffic enforcement in the area of Huttonsville while parked near Linger Farms on Route 219/250.

A blue Land Rover was observed displaying an expired registration of October 2022, at which point Deputy Pingley began driving behind the vehicle with the intention of confirming the expiration through 911.

Before he could do so, however, the Land Rover made a sudden right-hand turn into a wide spot near Linger Farms at which point Deputy Pingley set a traffic stop into motion.

The registration was confirmed to be expired by 911 and the Deputy approached the vehicle. The driver was recognized as Maria Mearns, who was asked to provide both a driver’s license and valid insurance for the vehicle but could not do so.

The driver advised that she did not have a license, and 911 dispatch was able to locate a revoked license for a DUI offense with no prior convictions.

At this point, the driver was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest, being charged with Driving Revoked for DUI First Offense, No Insurance, and Expired Registration.

The driver advised that she was having a medical emergency and was transported to Davis Medical Center to receive treatment. After being medically cleared, Mearns was transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 men charged after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint in Monongalia County
Morgantown, WV9 hours ago
Grafton woman charged after deputies find drugs in Pringles can during traffic stop in Preston County
Grafton, WV5 hours ago
Man arrested after kicking in parents’ door, threatening to kill father with pipe
Caldwell, WV7 hours ago
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in fraud complaint
Bridgeport, WV5 hours ago
Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say
Clarksburg, WV9 hours ago
West Virginia shooting suspected arrested following pursuit
Belington, WV3 days ago
BCSO finds gun believed to be used in Belington shooting
Belington, WV4 days ago
$5K reward offered in Preston County burglary case
Kingwood, WV3 days ago
Woman was allegedly drunk during crash that injured 6-year-old
Belington, WV5 days ago
4 arrested in Westover narcotics bust
Westover, WV5 days ago
2 men charged after more than 1 pound of meth and fentanyl found in Marion County home
Fairmont, WV5 days ago
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Summersville, WV4 days ago
Police say Morgantown kidnapping suspect released woman after she ‘started to fight back’
Morgantown, WV6 days ago
Mannington house fire under investigation
Mannington, WV3 days ago
West Virginia man pleads guilty to illegal ginseng trafficking
Columbus, OH4 days ago
‘Gas station heroin’ acts like an opioid on the body: WVU expert
Morgantown, WV11 hours ago
Multiple units respond to chemical leak in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Glenville State University Public Safety Officers Debut New Uniforms
Glenville, WV3 hours ago
Impaired driving in West Virginia increased during COVID-19, WVU study says
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
West Fork River being dyed green
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
2 arrested for drug possession in Harrison County traffic stop
Clarksburg, WV14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy