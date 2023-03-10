Woman arrested for driving revoked DUI

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday traffic stop has led to the arrest of one woman on a number of charges.

As reported by Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, Deputy Pingley was conduction stationary traffic enforcement in the area of Huttonsville while parked near Linger Farms on Route 219/250.

A blue Land Rover was observed displaying an expired registration of October 2022, at which point Deputy Pingley began driving behind the vehicle with the intention of confirming the expiration through 911.

Before he could do so, however, the Land Rover made a sudden right-hand turn into a wide spot near Linger Farms at which point Deputy Pingley set a traffic stop into motion.

The registration was confirmed to be expired by 911 and the Deputy approached the vehicle. The driver was recognized as Maria Mearns, who was asked to provide both a driver’s license and valid insurance for the vehicle but could not do so.

The driver advised that she did not have a license, and 911 dispatch was able to locate a revoked license for a DUI offense with no prior convictions.

At this point, the driver was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest, being charged with Driving Revoked for DUI First Offense, No Insurance, and Expired Registration.

The driver advised that she was having a medical emergency and was transported to Davis Medical Center to receive treatment. After being medically cleared, Mearns was transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.