Pipestem, WV
Lootpress

Driver dead after becoming entrapped in vehicle

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

3 days ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle accident early Friday morning has led to the loss of a driver who is reported to have become entrapped within the vehicle as a result of the accident.

The Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department reports that, at 5:34am on Friday, March 10, 2023, the department was dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment.

Units are reported to have arrived on the scene at 5:40am, at which time the extrication process immediately got underway as crews worked to remove the driver from the vehicle.

Though the specific area in which the accident occurred has not been provided, assistance was provided on the scene by units with the Hinton Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County EMS, Summers County Sheriff’s Department, and Lyon’s Wrecker Service.

While the driver – identified only as a male, at the time of writing – was retrieved from the crash site and transported from the scene to receive medical treatment, he passed away while en route as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

“Unfortunately the driver succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital,” said the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department in a statement. “Prayers for his family.”

