Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paige Is Her Helper in the Kitchen! See Photos Over the Years

Food Network’s Ree Drummond is always celebrating her kids’ biggest accomplishments. The Pioneer Woman host is a mom to children Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd and her foster son, Jamar, with her husband, Ladd Drummond. She’s always given her family special shout-outs on Instagram, including when Paige graduated college in May 2022 and started a new chapter.

Paige was born in 1999, two years after her eldest sibling, Alex. Bryce arrived in 2002 followed by the birth of the youngest Drummond child, Todd, in 2004. Ree announced the family was fostering Jamar in a November 2020 blog post and shared that he has become their “bonus kid.”

All of the Drummond kids have joined their mom in the kitchen to assist in creating dishes for her successful series. Paige served as a food and preparation assistant on the program from 2020 to 2022, per her LinkedIn profile. Leaving home to attend the University of Arkansas in 2018 was very emotional for Ree and her husband, but they were so excited to see what Paige would accomplish.

“Swipe forward to see the moment I said goodbye to Paige when we first took her to college. I had a trembling lip, a quivering voice and a broken heart — and I exploded in tears the second Ladd and I pulled away from her dorm,” Ree recalled on Instagram in May 2022 alongside pictures of her second child wearing a cap and gown. “My poor husband. It was a three-plus hour drive home. That was just yesterday, right? I could swear it was. Yet here we are … she is graduating! I love this beautiful, strong and mighty daughter o’ mine.”

After completing college, Paige and Alex became roommates as she looked for her own apartment. She started a new job in August 2022 as an associate consultant at Sendero, a Texas-based management consulting firm. That month, Ree shared the cutest tribute to her second daughter on her birthday.

“Paige. My beautiful, mighty Paige. These photos show a few of her many facets. Working girl, cowgirl, horse lover, graduate, daughter, sister, friend,” Ree captioned a carousel of Instagram photos. “But to me, she’ll always be the girl in that very last pic. Nan was holding her in that photo, and I think about how proud she’d be of her granddaughter today…and how much of Nan Paige carries with her. Happy birthday, Paige!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ree and Ladd’s daughter Paige growing up.