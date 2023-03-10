SXSW: Can milk and meat save us from climate change?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the big topics at this year’s South-by-Southwest is the battle against climate change. While transportation and the energy sector play a huge role in global warming, another vital piece of our lives has a major role: meat and agriculture.

A recent report published in the scientific journal Nature found that around 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions were produced by agriculture . According to the report, food consumption alone could cause the global temperature to raise by 1 degree Celsius by 2100.

“I think there’s an increasing understanding that food and agriculture has a big impact on climate,” said Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods. “With food and agriculture, you can you can make choices every single day in a grocery store.”

Finding a solution for this problem may be found in an unlikely place: Cows.

Cows and Climate Change

Neutral Foods produces carb on-neutral milk . “We work directly with dairy farmers all across the country. We work with the cows directly. We work with manure management, we work with feed management, all of these aspects of a farm have climate impacts,” Lovell Smith said.

Through special tannin-rich feed, Neutral is able to reduce the amount of methane their cows produce. They also use equipment to turn manure into an energy source.

“We never go on to a farm and tell them what to do. We ask them, they normally have a big list of projects, and we work with them to mitigate their impacts.”

Carbon-neutral meat?

While milk is one way they’re trying to go carbon neutral, another way is through meat. On March 10th, Neutral Foods is taking part in a SXSW panel looking at the future of carbon-neutral beef .

“We’re working with seaweed, which has had this ability to reduce the enteric, the exhalation, the enteric emissions from a cow’s stomach.” Lovell Smith said.

According to Lovell Smith, transitioning the food industry comes down to consumer choice.

“With food and agriculture, you can make choices every single day in a grocery store. We saw the fantastic beginnings of the organic movement in the 70s and 80s. And I think we will see aisles and aisles, eventually, not just us, not just Neutral, of carbon neutral foods.”

