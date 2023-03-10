Open in App
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

Seafood Expo North America at BCEC to Impact Local Traffic March 12 – March 14, 2023, Local Parking Limited

3 days ago
The Seafood Expo North America will be taking place from Sunday, March 12 through Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC). This is a large regional event, (18,000 attendees expected) and many attendees are expected to drive.

Traffic in the area is expected to be heaviest between 8am-11am and 2pm-6pm each day, Sunday-Tuesday.

Attendees, as well as local employees working in and around the South Boston Waterfront, are urged to make alternative plans for their commute that day. Use of public transit is strongly encouraged. If you must drive, please allow additional time for your commute.

Parking in the South Lot of the BCEC is expected to fill quickly for this event. Additional parking will be offered at off-site lots in the South Boston Waterfront area. Signs will direct attendees to off-site parking. Police details will be in place to help direct traffic and pedestrians.

