Is HGTV Star Mike Holmes Married? Details About His Relationship History and 3 Children

Mike Holmes has hosted multiple HGTV shows and introduced viewers to several members of his family who assist him with his builds. The contractor has kept details about his love life pretty private since becoming a well-known home improvement star. Scroll below for details on his marriage history and kids.

Who Are Mike Holmes’ Children?

Holmes Family Rescue viewers know that Mike is a family man. The expert builder is a dad of three children, Amanda, Sherry and Mike Jr., whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Alexandra Lorex. He’s also a doting grandfather to Sherry’s two daughters, Cali an Oaklyn.

Mike has gushed over his children and grandchildren in several posts on his Instagram page over the years. In January 2023, Mike Jr. announced that he was expecting his first child with his wife, Lisa Marie Holmes. Mike’s two youngest kids have followed in his footsteps as home renovators with experience in construction.

They’ve appeared in several of his popular series, including Holmes Family Effect, Holmes and Holmes, Holmes 911 and Mike’s Ultimate Garage. It’s been a blast having his kids on set with him.

“Having my kids work with me in construction was one of the most wonderful things because I get to teach them and better them,” the TV personality reflected during a June 2021 interview with The List. “Sherry, representing women in skilled trades, and Michael, becoming the next best.”

Mike never expected his kids to want to pursue careers on television but is happy that they’ve gotten accustomed to being on screen.

“I don’t even think they realize how natural they are,” he explained. “It’s only because they were no longer afraid of the camera, so they became themselves. Looking at the opportunity that, one day, they could probably have their own television show, I feel pretty proud of that. It’s never been about TV for me, but if it betters the people around me, then I feel pretty good about what I do.”

Is Mike Holmes Married?

He’s also shared a few rare photos of his longtime girlfriend, Anna Zappia, on social media. Mike often refers to Anna as his “wife,” though they are not married. In September 2022, the couple enjoyed a much-needed vacation to Italy.

“Enjoying time in Casale Del Mare,” Mike captioned a photo on Instagram with his beloved. “This trip has been one of the best things I’ve done for myself. I am so calm and relaxed.”