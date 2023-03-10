Open in App
Birmingham, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Man dead following fiery crash outside Birmingham

By Nicole Cook,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3WrA_0lEcYuno00

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man is dead after being involved in a head-on collision on I-22 Friday morning.

Norfolk Southern train derails in Calhoun County

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ryan Childers, 30, of Jasper, was driving on I-22 around 12:40 a.m. when he collided head-on with a tractor trailer travelling westbound. Both vehicles caught on fire after the initial crash, and Childers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ALEA is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Birmingham, AL newsLocal Birmingham, AL
3 in critical condition following accident on I-65 in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL10 hours ago
8 killed in Birmingham-area traffic crashes between Friday and Sunday including several hit-and-runs
Birmingham, AL8 hours ago
Man killed in early morning crash on I-65 in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man found dead in McCalla crash, dog injured
Mccalla, AL10 hours ago
Man killed in fiery head-on collision on I-22 Friday
Jasper, AL9 hours ago
Driver killed in crash on I-65 in Homewood, some lanes closed
Homewood, AL1 day ago
Three people killed in separate hit-and-runs in Jefferson County
Birmingham, AL8 hours ago
One dead after vehicle hits guardrail on I-65 NB near Decatur
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Shades Creek off Interstate 65 in Homewood
Homewood, AL1 day ago
Phil Campbell man killed in Winston County crash
Phil Campbell, AL2 days ago
Alabama teacher and youth pastor killed in car crash
Jacksonville, AL12 hours ago
4-month-old girl dies because of homicide, Birmingham police investigating
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
1 dead after Birmingham crash
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
One person killed, another injured in crash near Pinson
Pinson, AL2 days ago
2 Oneonta women killed, 3-year-old injured in crash
Oneonta, AL2 days ago
Morgan Co. murder suspect shot 20 bullets from two guns
Falkville, AL1 day ago
1 killed in fiery head-on crash between car and tractor-trailer on I-22
Graysville, AL3 days ago
Ragland man killed in crash north of Pell City
Pell City, AL3 days ago
Man killed in crash on U.S. 231 near Pell City
Pell City, AL3 days ago
Birmingham 4-month-old girl dead from trauma; death ruled homicide by coroner
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Tuscaloosa County man pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter in fatal boat crash
Greensboro, AL2 days ago
New Exhibition Driving Bill Would Stiffen Penalties, Including Fines and Jail Time
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Alabama family lawsuit: Son suffered concussion in hazing
Pell City, AL8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy