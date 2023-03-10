Man dead following fiery crash outside Birmingham

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man is dead after being involved in a head-on collision on I-22 Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ryan Childers, 30, of Jasper, was driving on I-22 around 12:40 a.m. when he collided head-on with a tractor trailer travelling westbound. Both vehicles caught on fire after the initial crash, and Childers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ALEA is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.