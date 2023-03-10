Man dead following fiery crash outside Birmingham

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man is dead after being involved in a head-on collision on I-22 Friday morning. Norfolk Southern train derails in Calhoun County
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ryan Childers, 30, of Jasper, was driving on I-22 around 12:40 a.m. when he collided head-on with a tractor trailer travelling westbound. Both vehicles caught on fire after the initial crash, and Childers was pronounced dead at the scene.
