The Clemson Insider

Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Jackson Lindley

By Trey McCurry,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZ460_0lEcYWoU00

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Jackson Lindley, a redshirt senior (graduate) righthander from Anderson, SC.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Tacos

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s campus:
Canes

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Boston Red Sox

Favorite MLB Player:
Jon Lester

Favorite Food:
Mexican

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Hunting

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):
Hockey

What sport would you play other than baseball:
Football – just to get to hit some people

If you could meet any famous person, who would it be?
Pedro Martinez – to learn from him

If you could have dinner with anyone, who would you pick?
My grandmother

