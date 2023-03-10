We found tons of Reviewed-approved appliances on sale at Amazon—shop Winix, GE and Keurig
By Gabriel Morgan, Reviewed,
3 days ago
Spring cleaning is a time for sweeping out the old and bringing in the new. If your home needs an appliance upgrade, head to Amazon and save on everything from countertop appliances to major machines. Shop massive markdowns on things like washer/dryer combos, air purifiers and coffee makers. We've found great discounts on Reviewed-approved products from Winix , GE and more.
Ready for better reheating and simpler microwave cooking? The Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave Oven is on sale right now on Amazon. Reviewed-approved , we've spent time with this Toshiba, and while its power didn't blow our minds in lab testing, we did thing that with it's aesthetically pleasing design and solid mid-range power delivery it's a good buy for most but especially when it's on sale for $15 off.
The air in our homes and apartments might not be as clean as people once assumed. Thankfully, there's an appliance for that. The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is a HEPA filter that we've spent time testing and reviewing . We think it's one of the best value, cost-effective filters we've seen, and includes a washable pre-filter that will keep larger products off the true HEPA filter component. Get it for 42% off now on Amazon.
Do you like beverages? Compact refrigerators can replace or supplement the large versions, adding extra beverage room, or turning a basement into an apartment. In our tests , the Midea WHD-113FSS1 Compact Refrigerator with a built in freezer wasn't our top performing compact fridge. Its temps hover slightly above the optimal level, but it is stable enough to do a good job—especially with the temperature dial turned down slightly. At 14% off on Amazon, it's also a solid deal. If you need an extra fridge, now might be the time.
