We found tons of Reviewed-approved appliances on sale at Amazon—shop Winix, GE and Keurig

Spring cleaning is a time for sweeping out the old and bringing in the new. If your home needs an appliance upgrade, head to Amazon and save on everything from countertop appliances to major machines. Shop massive markdowns on things like washer/dryer combos, air purifiers and coffee makers. We've found great discounts on Reviewed-approved products from Winix , GE and more.

Whether you're in the market for a new compact refrigerator , K-cup or whatever else, Amazon has you covered. Keep scrolling to see the best deals on some of our favorite appliances.

1. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Do you like variety? Reviewed / Keurig

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker is one of our favorite K-cup coffee makers , and right now it's discounted at Amazon. The K-Elite is full of options: Iced coffee mode, different brew sizes and even hot water only. If you love coffee with variety then it's a great pick, just make sure you're recycling your K-cups properly . Right now this elite Keurig is 26% off for a savings of $49.

$140 at Amazon (Save $49)

2. Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave Oven

A value priced microwave done right. Reviewed / Toshiba

Ready for better reheating and simpler microwave cooking? The Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave Oven is on sale right now on Amazon. Reviewed-approved , we've spent time with this Toshiba, and while its power didn't blow our minds in lab testing, we did thing that with it's aesthetically pleasing design and solid mid-range power delivery it's a good buy for most but especially when it's on sale for $15 off.

$135 at Amazon (Save $15)

3. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Freshen your home with this top-rated Winix air purifier. Reviewed / Winix

The air in our homes and apartments might not be as clean as people once assumed. Thankfully, there's an appliance for that. The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is a HEPA filter that we've spent time testing and reviewing . We think it's one of the best value, cost-effective filters we've seen, and includes a washable pre-filter that will keep larger products off the true HEPA filter component. Get it for 42% off now on Amazon.

$145 at Amazon (Save $104.99)

4. Midea WHD-113FSS1 Compact Refrigerator

Score some more fridge space with this Reviewed-approved appliance. Reviewed / Midea

Do you like beverages? Compact refrigerators can replace or supplement the large versions, adding extra beverage room, or turning a basement into an apartment. In our tests , the Midea WHD-113FSS1 Compact Refrigerator with a built in freezer wasn't our top performing compact fridge. Its temps hover slightly above the optimal level, but it is stable enough to do a good job—especially with the temperature dial turned down slightly. At 14% off on Amazon, it's also a solid deal. If you need an extra fridge, now might be the time.

$222 at Amazon (Save $37.57)

5. GE Appliances GUD24ESSMWW, White

This GE combo is small and efficient. Reviewed / GE

Need a new laundry machine and dryer? Why not a two in one? The GE Appliances GUD24ESSMWW machine won our hearts. We think it's one of the top performing laundry center combo machines out there. Compact and efficient at its job, we think it's an excellent buy. Right now the laundry center is 5% off on Amazon, for a savings of $63.

$1,180 at Amazon (Save $63)

