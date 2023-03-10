Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Dozens of nurses barred from practicing in New Jersey as fake nursing diploma fallout continues

By Scott Fallon, NorthJersey.com,

3 days ago

Authorities are barring 46 nurses from practicing in New Jersey after their licenses have been tied to a major fraud scandal at Florida schools , the Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

The Division of Consumer Affairs rescinded the licenses of 20 nurses and voided the temporary licenses of 26 others after they were flagged in a database following "Operation Nightingale," a federal investigation that found several Florida nursing schools sold more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas from 2016 to 2022.

The Attorney General's Office did not immediately release the names of the nurses, where they had been practicing or how they obtained their credentials.

The nurses will be able to make their case to the Board of Nursing to reinstate their licenses by showing they have received the appropriate education and training.

Florida schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas

The scheme centers around three now-closed Florida schools: Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute.

Thousands of people from across the U.S. paid an average of $15,000 for fake diplomas at these schools. About 2,400 later passed licensing exams as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses or vocational nurses in several states.

Federal prosecutors charged 26 people in the wire fraud scheme.

Attorneys for some of the nurses in New York and Georgia say nurses who legitimately earned diplomas are being lumped together with those who acquired them fraudulently.

More coverage from USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dozens of nurses barred from practicing in New Jersey as fake nursing diploma fallout continues

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Schools Targeted Black Immigrants In Fake Nursing Degree Scandal | TSR Investigates
West Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
3 women arrested, allegedly stole nearly $1 million in federal student loans
Lancaster, CA8 days ago
Orange Park man finds cash in Bank of America restroom, arrested for grand theft
Orange Park, FL26 days ago
Man Sues Walmart and Deputy for $10 Million After Alleged Profiling Leads to False Arrest
Spring Hill, FL7 days ago
Nurse fired after stealing fentanyl gets new nursing job, then steals more, feds say
Cape Girardeau, MO3 days ago
32-Year-Old Black Entrepreneur, Mom of 4, Secures Over $15M in Funding for Clients and Students
Raleigh, NC20 days ago
Nurse caught stealing fentanyl from critical care patient’s IV bag in hospital, feds say
Pittsfield, MA20 days ago
Pet zebra nearly bites Ohio man's arm off; animal fatally shot, authorities say
Circleville, OH9 hours ago
Miami prison nurse admits smuggling drugs to inmates, then accepting cash and Lamborghini
Miami, FL3 days ago
Three men arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing one million fentanyl pills
El Monte, CA4 days ago
'Cocaine cat': Serval that escaped during owners Cincinnati arrest tests positive for drug
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Woman hid mother-in-law’s death to steal $450,000 in retirement benefits, feds say
Morrow, GA17 days ago
‘No lights. No sirens.’ Lawyer says wounded detective gave no indication he was a cop
Miami, FL3 days ago
Nathan Millard: What Happened To A Father Of Five?
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy