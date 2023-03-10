Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

2 armed suspects caught on camera robbing Subway store at Temple University

3 days ago

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two armed suspects who robbed a Subway store on Temple University's campus.

Surveillance footage caught the suspects robbing the restaurant on Liacouras Walk in North Philadelphia.

The incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the two suspects entered the Subway and pointed handguns at the store's employees, then ordered them to get onto the floor.

The suspects demanded money from the cash register. After grabbing an unknown amount of cash, police say they fled the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Police said if you see either suspect, do not approach them and call 911. To submit a tip, call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text it to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

All tips will be confidential.
