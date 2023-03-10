Open in App
Newberry, SC
See more from this location?
Newberry Observer

Newberry College’s Lawson to release new book of poetry

By Courtesy of Newberry College,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnuWl_0lEcXiQ700
Lawson Courtesy of Newberry College

NEWBERRY — A Newberry College professor is combining South Carolina history and poetry as he explores matters of mental health and race in a new book.

Len Lawson, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, will launched his book, “Negro Asylum for the Lunatic Insane” on Feb. 28 at the Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers St. in Newberry.

“It has a narrative storyline, centered around the speaker of many of the poems who is a Black World War II veteran,” said Lawson. “He’s dealing with his own mental health issues, maybe some PTSD from different things that happened to him in the war. But he’s up in age now and he’s a custodian at an all-Black mental asylum, set here in South Carolina.”

Lawson said he based the setting on the infamous South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street, in operation from the 1820s until the 1990s. His research included visiting the abandoned buildings and speaking with people who have experienced mental health issues. In his book, he wanted to explore how far mental health care has come, especially for the African American community.

“I want people to enjoy the poetry but also to learn about the history of what’s going on here, and to have an understanding about mental health in general,” he said. “Sometimes mental health is seen as an excuse for why people do certain things, or it’s abused and seen as, like, a crutch, but other people have no control over their conditions. So there are a lot of different patients in this book who deal with different issues.”

The book is Lawson’s third, following “Chime” (Get Fresh Books, 2019) and “Before the Night Wakes You” (Finishing Line Press, 2017). He has also edited two poetry collections, “Hand in Hand: Poets Respond to Race” (Muddy Ford Press, 2017) and “The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry” (Blair Press, 2021).

Lawson is a 2022 recipient of South Carolina Humanities’ Fresh Voices in the Humanities Award.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newberry, SC newsLocal Newberry, SC
A place for foster teens to feel safe in Newberry
Newberry, SC3 days ago
Newberry College helps Ukrainian refugees find work in Poland
Newberry, SC2 days ago
Caleb Byrdnamed to South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman Team
Newberry, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boyd receives Bennie Bennett African American Community Leadership Award
Prosperity, SC1 day ago
Time Management Crucial for Lander Student Machayla Gary
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
What is it about the Alex Murdaugh case that has people so fascinated? One expert explains
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Million Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From South Carolina Business
Spartanburg, SC10 hours ago
‘Disrespected’: South Carolina student’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC3 days ago
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC2 days ago
South Carolina Home to One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in the U.S.
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
The BoardRoom Grooming and Nail Shop for Men to open in Greenville
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Laurens County; 4 Pets Exposed
Laurens, SC1 day ago
Taking a step back into the old NBO
Newberry, SC2 days ago
First Bank Completes Grandsouth Bank Conversion
Greenville, SC9 hours ago
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville ahead of concert
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Legion Post 219 thanks Samsung
Newberry, SC6 days ago
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Greenwood
Greenwood, SC5 hours ago
Let’s Eat at Big Dave’s All-American BBQ in Greenville
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Coroner believes he has identified human remains found in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC5 days ago
O'Reilly's Auto Parts superstore to open in former BI-LO building in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC6 days ago
Rick Erwin’s Restaurant Group to take over closed Upstate steakhouse
Greer, SC4 days ago
Man allegedly killed by grandson in Cayce identified by coroner
Cayce, SC1 day ago
Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy