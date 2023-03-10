Open in App
Olney, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Olney Junior High students sweep regional TMSCA meet

By Olivia Taggart,

3 days ago

OLNEY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — One Texoma school made a name for themselves at the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association (TMSCA) Regional Meet in Azle.

The meet was held on Saturday, March 4. The Olney Junior High TMSCA came away from the meet with several distinctions.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

At the Regional meet, students were able to qualify for the state competition by earning a predetermined score, by placing as one of the top three individuals by classification by grade level or by being on one of the top two teams on any or all of 4 contests: Number Sense, Calculator Applications, Mathematics, and Science.

Olney Junior High brought home the top team awards in all four events for 2A schools, as well as the Sweepstakes award, earning more cumulative points than several 5A and 6A schools.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kw2jo_0lEcWKgG00
    Number Sense Medalists
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrq8L_0lEcWKgG00
    Calculator Applications Medalists
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46COvP_0lEcWKgG00
    Mathematics Medalists
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNclS_0lEcWKgG00
    Science Medalists
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGKkG_0lEcWKgG00
    “Top Gun” Sophie Roach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4XOM_0lEcWKgG00
    TMSCA Sweepstakes Team


Sophie Roach earned “Top Gun” for 2A competitors, placing 1st in Number Sense, 1st in Calculator Applications, 1st in Mathematics and 2nd in Science.

Those pictured with the Sweepstakes team are: Kendall Bailey, Ben Baran, Mackenzie Berngen, Jett Brock, Kane Brock, Jasmine Bryan, Braelyn Casteel, Darla Castillo, Tucker Cortinez, Richard Elizondo, Aubree Englishbee, Jacobi Esquivel, Pedro Gonzalez, Shaine Grard, Gannon Guy, Oaklan Hopkins, Grace Jeske, Colby Johnson, Marlee Lane, Jaxxon Laurent, Samuel Lee, Adrian Melchor, Crayton Nash, Jordynn Petty, Victoria Pint, Bennett Powers, Sophie Roach, Odin Savard, AJ Solano, Jackson Spurlock, Ava Stewart, Foster Sullivan, Harris Sullivan, tag-along Trey Geter and mascot Harold the potato.

‘WhenSeanSpeaks’ visits Archer City HS for drunk driving awareness

Tucker Cortinez and Mackenzie Berngen were added to the list of State competitors.  Olney Junior High will take 28 competitors to the State meet in San Antonio April 1, 2023.

The team is coached by Ms. Rhonda Geter and Dr. Greg Roach.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 North Texas high schools win boys basketball state titles
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Windthorst vs Vernon: High school softball – March 11, 2023
Windthorst, TX1 day ago
MSU Invitational Round 1: Women’s golf – March 13, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX1 hour ago
Iowa Park vs City View: High school softball – March 13, 2023
Iowa Park, TX1 hour ago
Holliday vs Vernon: High school baseball – March 13, 2023
Vernon, TX1 hour ago
Rider vs Azle: High school softball – March 10, 2023
Azle, TX2 days ago
Mesquite teacher springs into action to save a student's life
Mesquite, TX1 day ago
Midwestern State vs UT Permian Basin: College softball – March 12, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX20 hours ago
Wichita Falls vs Haskell: High school softball – March 10, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Rider vs Saginaw: Girls high school soccer – March 10, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Henrietta vs Haskell: High school softball – March 8, 2023
Henrietta, TX3 days ago
Hirschi vs Burkburnett: Boys high school soccer – March 10, 2023
Burkburnett, TX2 days ago
District plays wraps up in soccer, softball tournament play continues, Texoma NLI signings and more
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Holliday vs Kennedale: High school softball – March 8, 2023
Kennedale, TX3 days ago
Sherman's bats get active in big win over McKinney North
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Burkburnett vs Grand Saline: High school baseball – March 8, 2023
Burkburnett, TX3 days ago
Lone Star Muscle Cars hosts fundraiser for Artie Woods
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Iowa Park’s DeLuna signs NLI to Tarleton State – March 10, 2023
Iowa Park, TX2 days ago
Graham vs Muenster: High school softball – March 8, 2023
Muenster, TX3 days ago
Benjamin vs Graford: Boys high school basketball – March 9, 2023
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Three Female Students from Irving ISD Show That The Future of Cars is Female
Irving, TX3 days ago
Dr. Stacia Miller influences student’s lives as a Remarkable Woman
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Henrietta vs Graham: High school baseball – March 8, 2023
Henrietta, TX3 days ago
Fundraiser to benefit Caston Twilligear’s family
Burkburnett, TX3 days ago
North Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago
Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo back in WF for annual 13th-year show
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
SSISD Superintendent Michael Lamb Leaves To Take New Job in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX3 days ago
Humane Society seeks volunteers as spring approaches
Burkburnett, TX1 hour ago
Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago
MSU hosts 2023 Lone Star Conference pro day – March 8, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy