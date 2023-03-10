New search for missing DeKalb County woman to take place

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been eight months since anyone has seen or heard from a Smithville woman, and now the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department will be launching a new search effort Saturday, March 11.

Sheriff Patrick Ray confirmed to News 2 that his deputies along with other law enforcement agencies will be searching by ground and air in the area of Highway 70 to Hurricane Ridge Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

That’s near the last place Brittany Ann Miller was seen. The 31-year-old was wearing a black T-shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes at her home on that same road. Ray said the last known time she was seen was 4 p.m. on July 4, 2022.

Miller is also known to wear black rimmed glasses and has a tattoo of “Adam” on her arm and “Tyler” on her ankle.

There has already been an extensive search effort conducted for Miller last fall, but this time around, Ray said he is “hopeful there will be some discovery during this new search effort.”

Brittany Ann Miller (Courtesy: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

He asks if anyone has seen or heard from Miller since July 4, 2022 to contact DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Crime Tip Line at 615-464-6400 .

