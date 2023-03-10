Open in App
Smithville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

New search for missing DeKalb County woman to take place

By Caitlin Huff,

3 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been eight months since anyone has seen or heard from a Smithville woman, and now the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department will be launching a new search effort Saturday, March 11.

Sheriff Patrick Ray confirmed to News 2 that his deputies along with other law enforcement agencies will be searching by ground and air in the area of Highway 70 to Hurricane Ridge Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

18 people who disappeared from Nashville

That’s near the last place Brittany Ann Miller was seen. The 31-year-old was wearing a black T-shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes at her home on that same road. Ray said the last known time she was seen was 4 p.m. on July 4, 2022.

Miller is also known to wear black rimmed glasses and has a tattoo of “Adam” on her arm and “Tyler” on her ankle.

There has already been an extensive search effort conducted for Miller last fall, but this time around, Ray said he is “hopeful there will be some discovery during this new search effort.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQdEf_0lEcW5Wc00
Brittany Ann Miller (Courtesy: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

UNSOLVED TENNESSEE: Find more of the state’s cold cases, missing persons, and other mysteries

He asks if anyone has seen or heard from Miller since July 4, 2022 to contact DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Crime Tip Line at 615-464-6400 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
‘Investigation is not over’: No human remains found during search for missing DeKalb County woman
Smithville, TN1 day ago
More than 50 animals rescued from La Vergne home
La Vergne, TN13 hours ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man critically injured in shooting on Youngs Lane
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Metro Nashville schools employee arrested after high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Man charged after drive-by shooting at ex-wife’s home
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
SPD Needs Help With Identifying Suspect
Smyrna, TN11 hours ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart near Nashville, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Driver arrested after running SUV into front porch of Murfreesboro home
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Event raises $54K+ for man injured by boat motor on Old Hickory Lake
Old Hickory, TN1 day ago
La Vergne mayor discusses search for new police chief
La Vergne, TN2 hours ago
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
3-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
Nashville, TN1 day ago
FUSUS aims to help MNPD see and solve crimes faster
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Lebanon event raising money for man injured in boating accident
Lebanon, TN2 days ago
Police Search for Man Accused of Using Counterfeit Bills at Gallatin Store
Gallatin, TN11 hours ago
Deputies search for driver after man shot, injured in Middle Tennessee road rage incident
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Teenager Flown To Hospital After Christian County Pursuit
Hopkinsville, KY2 days ago
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Murfreesboro Biker Killed In Florida Crash
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Residents evacuated after construction crew ruptures gas line on Meridian Street
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Nashville father prays for daughter’s alleged teen killer
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy