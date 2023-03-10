Open in App
Pittsfield, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Two juveniles arraigned on drugs and guns charges

By Ben Mitchell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jO3L_0lEcV2qE00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The two juveniles arrested near the Berkshire Medical Center on March 8 have been charged in the Pittsfield Juvenile Court. During the investigation, police discovered two loaded handguns, and large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine.

The first juvenile was arraigned and is being held without the right to bail. They were charged with: Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Drug (Heroin), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Drug (Cocaine), Speeding, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Fail to stop for Police, Possession of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Disorderly Conduct.

The second juvenile was arraigned and will be subject to a hearing on March 13th to determine whether they will be held without bail for up to 120 days. They were charged with Possession of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Drug (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Drug (Heroin), Carrying a Firearm without a License, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Disorderly Conduct.

