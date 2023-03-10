2023 USA Pickleball National Championships leaves Indian Wells for Dallas

USA Pickleball announced Thursday that it will move its national championship from Indian Wells to Dallas starting in November.

The nine-day tournament is expected to draw 3,500 amateur and professional players and 25,000 spectators to Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas, making it the world’s largest pickleball tournament. Officials said that's a 50% increase over the event’s participation in 2022 and will utilize up to 65 courts.

The tournament had been hosted at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden since 2018.

"We have enjoyed hosting the USA Pickleball National Championships and are proud that we could play a key part in elevating the sport," said Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer at Desert Champions in Indian Wells. "We wish USA Pickleball continued success and look forward to watching as the event continues its growth.”

The National Championships, which will now be presented by the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association, will take place Nov. 4-12 as originally scheduled. Athletes will compete for more than $150,000 in prize money at the tournament.

USA Pickleball sought bids from multiple locations before ultimately choosing Dallas.

"The move to Dallas, one of the great cities in the U.S., will make the 2023 National Championships more accessible geographically for players seeking to qualify among our membership that is more than 70,000 strong,” said Robert Quicksilver, chairman of the USA Pickleball Board of Directors.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 by two families from Washington state, and the sport was named after a family dog named Pickles. Described as a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton, pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. Approximately 14% of American adults, or nearly 36 million people, played at least once in 2022, according to a study requested by the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

“It has been a privilege for USA Pickleball to hold the National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden since 2018,” said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball chief executive officer. “Last year the event hosted 5,522 fans on Championship Sunday, the largest-ever pickleball attendance in history. I want to express our deep gratitude to the entire Indian Wells team for being terrific partners.”

Upgrades planned for the 2023 National Championships include designating the street outside of Brookhaven Country Club as “Pickleball Boulevard” to make space for a stage, live music, and family-friendly activities with sponsors and local businesses.

Food and beverage vendors from around the state of Texas will be on-site as part of the “Taste of Pickle” exhibit that will give tournament attendees the chance to experience traditional southwestern cuisine. Nightly musical performances are planned for the tournament, as well as various interactive events surrounding the event to make the fan and player experience unforgettable.

“We are thrilled to partner with the PPA Tour in our ongoing efforts to enhance the USA Pickleball National Championships and further cement its position as the premier pickleball tournament in the world,” Quicksilver said. “Given the PPA Tour’s proven track record of running exceptional pickleball tournaments and the added involvement of Invited — a leading operator of professional sporting events and country clubs around the world — USA Pickleball is confident that the 2023 National Championships will be the best tournament ever for our amateur and professional players, as well as for our fans, sponsors, and media partners."