‘Dave’ Breakout GaTa Boards Sony’s Sydney Sweeney Rom-Com From Will Gluck

EXCLUSIVE : Sony has rounded out the cast for its untitled, R-rated rom-com, led by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, with the addition of actor and rapper GaTa ( Dave ).

Details as to the plot of the film currently being shot in Australia and GaTa’s role in it are under wraps. But Will Gluck is directing from a script by Ilana Wolpert, which he rewrote.

Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson also star in the pic which Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck are producing. Sweeney is exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films, along with Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman for RK Films, and Jacqueline Monetta for Olive Bridge.

GaTa is best known for his breakout performance in FX’s comedy Dave — a fictionalized take on the rise of rapper Lil Dicky (aka Dave Burd) which has him starring as himself alongside Burd, Andrew Santino and Christine Ko. The show created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer returns for its third season on April 5.

GaTa recently appeared alongside Jamila C. Gray, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Epps and Lil Yachty in Sanaa Lathan’s On the Come Up , which debuted on Paramount+ last September after world premiering at TIFF. Other upcoming feature projects for the actor include the drama Young. Wild. Free. , which world premiered at Sundance 2023, and the comedy Self Reliance , which is set to premiere at SXSW.

The multi-hyphenate is repped by UTA, manager Mike Hertz and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

