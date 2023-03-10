Open in App
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

How to watch the 2023 Oscars ceremony and red carpet

By Ed Stockly,

3 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, to be held at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This will be Kimmel's third time as host.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will honor achievements in 23 categories for films released in 2022. There are 10 films nominated for best picture:

Everything Everywhere All at Once ” is considered an early favorite, with 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, director, original screenplay, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, and lead actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Tár ,” starring Cate Blanchett, who is also nominated for lead actress, is Times' film critic Justin Chang's top pick .

ABC has devoted nearly the full day's schedule to Oscar coverage, and also managed to sneak in a new episode of " American Idol " following the ceremony. Here's what to watch and how to tune in:

Red Carpet / Pre-Shows

"Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live"

ABC kicks off a nearly full day of Academy Awards coverage. 10 a.m. ABC

"On the Red Carpet at the Oscars"

A preview of the Academy Awards; red carpet arrivals. 1 p.m. ABC

"Brunch at the Oscars 2023"

Red carpet pregame for the 95th Oscars. Noon E!

"Live From the Oscars"

Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes on the red carpet with interviews of arriving award nominees and celebrities; fashion talk; awards predictions. 1 p.m. KTLA

"E! Live From the Red Carpet"

Red carpet arrivals. 2 p.m. E!

"Red Carpet Rundown"

Red carpet highlights. 4 p.m. E!

"Oscars Pre-Show"

3:30 p.m. ABC

The Oscars

Honors for achievements in film take place at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux perform. 5 p.m. ABC | Streaming: Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV , ABC.com

"E! After Party"

Breaking down the night's most memorable moments including winners, snubs and buzzworthy speeches. 8:30 p.m. E!

"On the Red Carpet After the Awards"

Backstage at the awards; fashion experts discuss the red carpet hits and misses. (live) 9 p.m. ABC

"On the Red Carpet After Dark"

Academy Awards highlights. 11:35 p.m. ABC

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
ABC's Oscars telecast scores biggest audience since 2020 with 18.7 million viewers
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Rick Scheckman Dies: Veteran Film Coordinator With David Letterman Was 67
New York City, NY2 days ago
Lakers News: Expert Expects LA To Trade Anthony Davis This Summer
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Knicks-Lakers Game
New York City, NY1 day ago
David Blaine finishes Vegas show after surviving an injury from 80-foot jump onstage
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Eva Longoria Calls Directorial Debut Flamin' Hot Film 'Emotional': 'I Don't Even Have Words'
Austin, TX1 day ago
Keanu Reeves reveals his favorite 'John Wick 4' scene at surprise SXSW screening
Austin, TX56 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy