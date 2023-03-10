ABC Orders ‘Drop Off’ Pilot, Ellie Kemper to Star and Executive Produce

ABC has placed a pilot order for Ellie Kemper’s “Drop Off” (working title).

Anthony Anderson to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot 'Public Defenders,' Liz Astrof Set as Showrunner With Randall Einhorn Directing

The series serves as the American adaptation of the British comedy “Motherland.” Variety exclusively reported the adaptation news earlier this week. The show was previously set up at Hulu by Lionsgate.

“Julia (Ellie Kemper) is a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time. This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief…then realized it’s Sunday,” reads the official logline.

Kemper executive produces alongside Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg, Kira Carstensen for Merman Television. Paul Feig, Dan Magnante through Feigco Entertainment. Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz also executive produce. Michael Showalter serves as an executive producer and director. Julieanne Smolinski is attached to write and executive produce. Lionsgate and ABC Signature are the studios behind the production.

ABC to Adapt Hit BBC Parenting Comedy 'Motherland' (EXCLUSIVE)

Kemper will next be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Happiness For Beginners.” Most recently, she starred as the co-host of “The Great American Baking Show” opposite Zach Cherry on the Roku Channel.

Smolinski was previously an executive producer on ABC’s single-cam comedy, “Home Economics.” Prior to the series, she wrote on “Grace & Frankie,” Starz’s “Shining Vale,” and Showtime’s “Black Monday,” among other titles.

Showalter recently directed and produced Hulu’s “The Dropout.” He executive produced “I Love That For You,” and “The Shrink Next Door,” for Apple TV+, which he also directed. He is the co-creator of “Wet Hot American Summer” and the hit HBO Max original series “Search Party,” which premiered its fifth and final season in January 2022, and serves as an executive producer on the CW series, “In the Dark.”

Kemper is repped by WME, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson. Showalter is with UTA, Artists First, and Goodman Genow.

ESPN Andscape's Kelley L. Carter Elevated to Entertainment Correspondent Across All ABC News Properties (EXCLUSIVE)