Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Returning To Houston For First Show Of 2023

By Amber Corrine,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yTa8_0lEcP7KH00

The anticipation for Megan Thee Stallion to return to the stage is at an all time high, as she’s just announced her first headlining show of the year. The Houston hottie will return to her hometown as part of the AT&T Block Party happening during the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Following Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

The three-day event, held from March 31 to April 2, will go down at Houston’s Discovery Green park.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan said in a statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began . I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDCAH_0lEcP7KH00

On the second day of the festival, Lil Nas X will take the stage, followed by a host of country musicians on the third day.

The AT&T Block Party will be Meg’s first live performance since 2022, but also be her first show in Houston since 2019. Fans can expect to see Thee Stallion perform hits from her second studio album, Traumazine which dropped in August 2022, amongst others.

Could Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Take On A 'B.A.P.S' Sequel?


Related Story


Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Following Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Amid her ongoing success, Megan’s legal woes have continued to be at the forefront of her career. Singer/rapper Tory Lanez was recently found guilty of shooting her in the foot during an altercation dating back to July 2020. Lanez will be sentenced in April.

Fans can get tickets to see Megan Thee Stallion take over the AT&T Block Party via NCAA’s official site .

1501 CEO Carl Crawford Admits Mistakes In Megan Thee Stallion Contract Battle

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her 28th Birthday In A $730 Maxi Dress—See Her Fabulous Look!
Houston, TX25 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Back Into the Spotlight With Glamorous Red Carpet Return
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Al B. Sure Says Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Helped Him Hit A Billion Streams
Houston, TX18 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Da Brat Pregnant At 48, Expecting First Child With Wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart
Chicago, IL20 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Naturi Naughton Flawlessly Flaunts Baby Bump At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Usher Gives His ‘Favorite Auntie’ Anita Baker Her Flowers As She Kicked Off ‘The Songstress Tour’
Atlanta, GA26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy