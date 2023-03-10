Megan Thee Stallion Returning To Houston For First Show Of 2023

The anticipation for Megan Thee Stallion to return to the stage is at an all time high, as she’s just announced her first headlining show of the year. The Houston hottie will return to her hometown as part of the AT&T Block Party happening during the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

The three-day event, held from March 31 to April 2, will go down at Houston’s Discovery Green park.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan said in a statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began . I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

On the second day of the festival, Lil Nas X will take the stage, followed by a host of country musicians on the third day.

The AT&T Block Party will be Meg’s first live performance since 2022, but also be her first show in Houston since 2019. Fans can expect to see Thee Stallion perform hits from her second studio album, Traumazine which dropped in August 2022, amongst others.

Amid her ongoing success, Megan’s legal woes have continued to be at the forefront of her career. Singer/rapper Tory Lanez was recently found guilty of shooting her in the foot during an altercation dating back to July 2020. Lanez will be sentenced in April.

Fans can get tickets to see Megan Thee Stallion take over the AT&T Block Party via NCAA’s official site .

