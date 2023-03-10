Open in App
Alton, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is The Best Place To Retire In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
Photo: Tetra images RF

Illinois has no shortage of beautiful, affordable land. The diverse landscape provides a place for people with all different interests to settle down. When searching for the best place to retire, there are a few factors to consider. Cost of living is typically high on the list. The best place to retire in each state will be somewhere in which the median home price is fairly affordable. Another factor to consider when looking for a place to retire is what interests you. Cities offer more activities, while rural areas allow for a greater solitude and time spent with nature. Other factors to consider when you retire are taxes, and heath care accessibility.

Regardless of your preference, there is one place in each state that is considered as the most ideal place to retire. Wether it be convenience, affordability, or beauty, this city is something special for those looking to settle down!

According to a list compiled by Wealth of Geeks , the best place to retire in all of Illinois is Alton. Alton houses 27,000 people and is known for being very small and affordable. Wealth of Geeks mentioned that the median home price for a property in Alton is $60,000.

For more information regarding the best places to retire across the country visit wealthofgeeks.com .

