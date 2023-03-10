Open in App
TVLine

Ellie Kemper to Play Working Mom in Drop-Off Comedy Pilot Ordered at ABC

By Rebecca Iannucci,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRQE5_0lEcOwvU00

TV’s formerly unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has landed another leading role, by way of ABC’s newly ordered comedy pilot Drop-Off .

Grey's Recap: A New Chapter of an Old Romance Tees Up a Devastating Twist

Ellie Kemper will star in the potential series as Julia, a working mom for whom nothing is working, sending her on a search for her village. “With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time,” the logline reads. “This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief…then realized it’s Sunday.”

Alaska Daily Sneak Peek: Eileen and Roz Dig Up Dirt on Gloria's Former Pastor

The project is based on the 2016 British comedy Motherland , co-created by Bad Sisters ‘ Sharon Horgan. Kemper and Horgan will both serve as executive producers, as will Michael Showalter (who’s directing the pilot) and Julieanne Smolinski (who will pen the script).

Prior to her four-season run as the title character on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Kemper memorably co-starred as The Office ‘s sunny receptionist Erin for five seasons. More recently, she’s lent her voice to episodes of The Simpsons, Disney Junior’s Eureka! and Central Park .

Drop-Off is one of two comedy pilots currently in contention at ABC; click here for a full list of broadcast-TV’s potential new series for the 2023-24 season.

Did A Million Little Things' Maggie Just Go Into Labor?! Read Episode 5 Recap

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hannah Waddingham Chooses a Jumpsuit With Dramatic Cape for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Three Premiere
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy