Ellie Kemper to Play Working Mom in Drop-Off Comedy Pilot Ordered at ABC

TV’s formerly unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has landed another leading role, by way of ABC’s newly ordered comedy pilot Drop-Off .

Ellie Kemper will star in the potential series as Julia, a working mom for whom nothing is working, sending her on a search for her village. “With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time,” the logline reads. “This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief…then realized it’s Sunday.”

The project is based on the 2016 British comedy Motherland , co-created by Bad Sisters ‘ Sharon Horgan. Kemper and Horgan will both serve as executive producers, as will Michael Showalter (who’s directing the pilot) and Julieanne Smolinski (who will pen the script).

Prior to her four-season run as the title character on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Kemper memorably co-starred as The Office ‘s sunny receptionist Erin for five seasons. More recently, she’s lent her voice to episodes of The Simpsons, Disney Junior’s Eureka! and Central Park .

Drop-Off is one of two comedy pilots currently in contention at ABC; click here for a full list of broadcast-TV’s potential new series for the 2023-24 season.

