Audi Just Unveiled a Menacing Electric Bike Inspired by Its Battery-Powered Desert Rally Car

Audi has decided to give its electric rally car a two-wheeled twin.

Lightship's New Solar-Powered Travel Trailer Can Charge Your EV When You're Off the Grid

The German marque just unveiled a new electric mountain bike inspired by the RS Q e-tron . For the unversed, the off-roader scored four stage wins during its debut at the 2022 Dakar Rally and tore up the desert again in January. The racer’s smaller successor is no slouch, either, with a decent amount of grunt and a ton of attitude.

The newcomer was been developed in collaboration with Italy’s Fantic Motor, which explains that mouthful of a name. (It’s officially called the Audi Electric Mountain Bike Powered by Fantic.) Built around an aluminum enduro frame with carbon components, the bike is lightweight yet sturdy and can make mincemeat of rocky terrain. As the Four Rings puts it, “it’s up to any challenge.”

An Electric Lamborghini Urus SUV Is Coming in 2029, CEO Says

The mid-mounted 250 W Brose S-MAG motor churns out just over 66 ft lbs of torque and provides riders with four levels of pedal assist. “Boost” is the most powerful and will help you out on hilly routes. The bike is equipped with a 720 Wh Fantic Integra battery pack, but the marque did not specify how much range it offers. There is a digital display on the handlebars, however, that will indicate battery status and speed. The bike is also fitted with an SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed mechanical drivetrain if you want some exercise.

It should be quite a comfortable ride, too. Audi opted for an Öhlins fork and shock and a Sella Italia Novus Boost EVO saddle. The bike rides on Mavic wheels (29 inches at the front; 27.5 inches at the back) thick Vittoria tires. The frame also comes in three sizes to accommodate a range of riders.

As for the fine print, the bike will set you back $10,000 (£8,499). Audi hasn’t yet shared any information regarding the production run, but you are able to register interest on the Audi Genuine Accessories site.

Airstream and Porsche's Luxe New Trailer Is Small Enough for Your EV to Tow