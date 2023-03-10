Tia Mowry Has a Stylish Red Carpet Reunion With Sister Tamera in Miu Miu Heels at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Tia Mowry had a red carpet reunion with her twin, Tamera Mowry , at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023 last night.

While her “Sister, Sister” co-star embraced spring in a vibrant floral-print frock , the 4U by Tia hair care founder opted to wear a pastel pink tweed blazer dress.

Tia styled the minidress with a smoky eye, long braids and a smattering of gold jewelry, including her go-to big hoop earrings.

As for shoes, the “Twitches” star donned a pair of light pink metallic sandals by Miu Miu featuring crystal studs along the toe strap and a sleek stiletto heel.

Through the years, Mowry’s shoe style has ranged from sleek to whimsical . She tends to wear sandals for everyday occasions and sharp, pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin for nights out.

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrated the accomplishments of Black women in the film and television industries. This year’s event was held by Essence magazine at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with honorees including Tara Duncan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

