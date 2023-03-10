Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Abramson Sci Academy Prepares to Enter Class Got Brass

By Christopher Leach,

3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )–It’s just a few weeks away from the Class Got Brass competition, where high schools and middle schools compete with jazz music.

Abramson Sci Academy , like many schools with music programs around New Orleans, begins preparing for concert season and the like, after Mardi Gras. One of the songs Abramson is playing at the competition is the well-known bluesy funeral dirge, St. James Infirmary.

Johnnie Vanburen II is the Director of Bands and says, “It’s very important that kids understand the culture of where New Orleans music comes from.  I make it a purpose to teach them the history of New Orleans’ music.  There’s a lot of history when it comes to brass band.  Back in the days, this was the opportunity for African Americans in the city to enjoy themselves on Sundays. Brass bands come from a culture of jazz funerals, benevolent societies and Congo Square. This culture is imbedded into you before you are even born.”

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation started the Class Got Brass program in 1970, as a way to feed into the music culture of New Orleans and to cultivate future generations of culture bearers. The annual competition for middle school and high school music ensembles, has prizes of five, seven and ten thousand dollars for third, second and first place winners. Last year, Abramson won third place at the competition. They are aiming for first place this year.

It’s a lot of fun but also of great benefit to the music prams and band director Vanburen says, “trying to win this competition helps us with funding for our program.  I’m thinking about how can I get these kids to sound better than the next group and how can I get them to really love this.”

Arnold Jackson is a senior tuba player in the ensemble. Jackson, like the other 12 students in this year’s ensemble, know that music brings people together and has the power to take him somewhere even greater than high school.

“Everyone here, has a part to play and their role is important in the band.  We are learning things that we are probably going to have to face in college.  Mr. Vanburen is helping us get prepared for that. I would like to continue with music going into college at Southern University,” says Arnold Jackson.

To see Abramson Sci Academy and the other stellar musical; talent of our city’s youth, you can check out the Class Got Brass competition on April 2nd.

