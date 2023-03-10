Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WGNO

Woman shot in New Orleans Ninth Ward

By Kylee Bond,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xq3MI_0lEcN4ke00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A woman was left wounded after a shooting in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward on Friday.

The New Orleans Police Department says at 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue, near the road’s intersection with North Prieur Street. Our news team responded to the incident where the parking lot of Cajun Seafood was blocked off with police tape.

Early reports indicated a woman was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to her body. Details regarding the severity of her wounds were unclear.

Other details regarding the incident were unavailable. This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Pla store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
CAPTURED: Fraud contractor who got away with thousands in 2021, arrested
New Orleans, LA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Good time in New Orleans ends in gunfire
New Orleans, LA7 hours ago
NOPD: Man killed in Holy Cross neighborhood Sunday night
New Orleans, LA10 hours ago
Shooting on Bourbon Street captured in social media video
New Orleans, LA21 hours ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA7 hours ago
WANTED: Man suspected of two early morning burglaries around New Orleans
New Orleans, LA3 hours ago
Man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
Man struck, killed by unknown driver on Airline Highway
New Orleans, LA7 hours ago
1 killed in Louisiana double shooting, detectives say
Darrow, LA10 hours ago
Washington Parish man found guilty of trying to burn family alive in own home in 2020
Franklinton, LA6 hours ago
As murder surges in New Orleans, NOPD seeks to revive once-heralded strategy to target gangs
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD: Saturday shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to leg in the East
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
One in custody after shoplifting incident leads to deputy chase, damaging two units
Metairie, LA4 hours ago
NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Sixth District Saturday night
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Woman fatally struck by pickup truck in St. Bernard Parish, LSP says
Violet, LA10 hours ago
New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in Holly Grove
New Orleans, LA12 hours ago
50-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Embezzling Over $120,000 and Using it to Pay Credit Card Bills
Cut Off, LA13 hours ago
Woman booked with arson in New Orleans motel fire, police say
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Woman leads deputies on high-speed chase from Eastbank to Westbank
Metairie, LA4 hours ago
NOPD investigating a shooting in the Seventh District
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
The Strange Case of the New Orleans Axeman
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD: Woman witnesses dog theft on doorbell camera
New Orleans, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy