Woman shot in New Orleans Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A woman was left wounded after a shooting in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward on Friday.

The New Orleans Police Department says at 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue, near the road’s intersection with North Prieur Street. Our news team responded to the incident where the parking lot of Cajun Seafood was blocked off with police tape.

Early reports indicated a woman was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to her body. Details regarding the severity of her wounds were unclear.

Other details regarding the incident were unavailable. This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

