Draymond Green's Viral Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies

Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost 131-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road in Tennessee.

The two teams met in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (the Warriors won the series in six games), and they also played on Christmas (this season).

After the game, Draymond Green said he doesn't think the Grizzlies and Warriors are rivals.

Reporter: "Why don't you consider this a rivalry?"

Green: "One team has to win, and then another team has to win. That's what creates a rivalry. Not because one team gets up for you and talk like they can beat you and then not. That doesn't create a rivalry. Rivalries are created by you win, I win. Clearly, we won four times, and I think their organization has zero championships, so I can't consider that a rivalry."

Reporter: "When you say win, you ain't talking about in March?"

Green: "Anybody can win in March. Anybody can win in March. What that mean? I have a hard time getting out of my bed in March. What's a game in March mean?"

Green finished his night with 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 30 minutes of playing time.

He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 59 games (while shooting 53.2% from the field).

The Warriors dropped to 34-33 in 67 games with the loss and are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are just 7-26 in the 33 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.