San Diego Union-Tribune

Chiefs may look at left tackle, defensive end in free agency

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17-3)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, DE Frank Clark, WR Mecole Hardman, WR Justin Watson, DE Carlos Dunlap, TE Blake Bell, RT Andrew Wylie, FS Deon Bush, RB Ronald Jones II, FS Juan Thornhill, RB Jerick McKinnon, OG Nick Allegretti, FB Michael Burton, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Khalen Saunders.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Tershawn Wharton, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, TE Jody Fortson, P Tommy Townsend, QB Shane Buechele.

NEEDS: The Chiefs declined to use the franchise tag for a second year on Brown and cut Clark to save salary cap space, creating big holes on each side of the ball. The Chiefs also need to address wide receiver, though there is mutual interest in Smith-Schuster returning after an excellent first season in Kansas City. They could also use some help at safety, where Thornhill provided a solid complement to Justin Reid in the back of the defense. The Chiefs will have plenty of draft picks, but look for them to fill at least a couple of their most glaring holes in free agency.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17 million.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

