St. Mary's girls held to nine-second half points, fall to Glen Lake in regional finals

TRAVERSE CITY ― A trip to the regional finals is not something to overlook. However, that wasn't the goal for the Gaylord St. Mary's Snowbirds this season.

Sure, every season has to come to an end, but the St. Mary's girls' basketball team had envisioned its season ending a lot later than it inevitably did.

The Lady Snowbirds entered the season hoping to surpass their efforts from the 2021-22 campaign where they made a deep run in the MHSAA Divison 4 playoffs, eventually falling to Fowler in the state quarterfinals.

And, after putting up an undefeated conference record for a third-straight Ski Valley Conference title, entering the playoffs as the fourth-ranked team in the state for D4, then cruising to a third-straight district title at home last week, the Snowbirds seemed well on their way to accomplishing their goals and making a deep postseason run.

However, with how the playoff brackets lined up, a deep run meant going through Maple City Glen Lake in the regional round.

The top-ranked team in the AP State Rankings for Division 4, the Glen Lake girls have long been the favorites to take home the D4 state title, and they showed why on Thursday, March 9 in Traverse City against GSM, turning a back-and-forth matchup early on into a runaway 54-35 victory, claiming their third-straight regional title while knocking the Snowbirds out of the playoffs in convincing fashion.

The top-ranked matchup started as a defensive battle, with GSM's aggressive press defense giving Glen Lake some issues while the Lakers' zone defense worked well against the Snowbirds in the early stages of the game. Meanwhile, either team found enough early success in their offensive game plans to build any type of lead.

A Macey Bebble buzzer-beater gave the Snowbirds a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, while the Lakers' took a slight lead back through a competitive second quarter, heading into halftime up 27-26.

That was when the game tilted one way; toward the Lakers.

The Glen Lake girls figured out the answer to the St. Mary's press in the intermission, seemingly breaking it at will in the second half and turning those opportunities into multiple easy buckets in transition. Meanwhile, without the ability to create fastbreak opportunities from their defense, the Snowbirds struggled to find their own offense, scoring just six total points in the third quarter as the Lakers built a comfortable 13-point lead.

The fourth quarter was the same story, with Glen Lake holding St. Mary's to just three points in the period to pull away for the 21-point victory to cap off their third-straight trip to the state quarterfinals.

St. Mary's made just three field goals in the entire second half, shooting 3-for-21 from the field as a team compared to a 9-for-27 performance in the first half. That led to a significant difference in field goal percentages between the two teams, with Glen Lake shooting over 50% (23-for-41 FG, 56%) compared to 25% (12-for-48) from St. Mary's. GSM also lost the turnover battle, committing 22 turnovers to Glen Lake's 19, a rarity for a team as aggressive on defense as the Snowbirds are.

Ava Schultz scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the first half, also finishing with nine rebounds and two assists. Macey Bebble finished with seven points, four assists and three rebounds, while Sydney Grusczynski had four points, four rebounds and one assist. Glen Lake's Maddie Bradford led all scorers with 20 points.

That brings an overall successful St. Mary's season to a close, finishing with a 22-3 overall record, while signaling the last games for a decorated senior class that includes Schultz, Bebble, Grusczynski, Emma McKinley and Emma Glasby. Those girls accounted for three conference titles, three district titles and the state quarterfinals run in 2022 as well as multiple team records.

