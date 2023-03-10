Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
YourErie

Summer blend fuel: What it is and why it’s more expensive

By Addy Bink,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEDtJ_0lEcI6cj00

(NEXSTAR) – It may not feel like summer in much of the country, but gas pumps nationwide are starting to deliver their summer blends. Though it has environmental benefits, the switch may hurt your wallet.

Within a week, prices at pumps across Wisconsin jumped by roughly 20 cents, sending the cost of a regular gallon of gasoline from around $3 to as much as $3.27, Nexstar’s WFRV reports . A spokesperson for AAA said the rollout of the summer fuel blend may be partially to blame for the price hikes.

It isn’t just Wisconsin that receives special fuel for the warmest time of the year.

87, 89, 93: Are you picking the right gas at the pump?

AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden tells Nexstar the summer blend stems from regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that were enacted by Congress in 1990.

“The EPA sets regulations in the summer for communities that suffer from high and rather poor air condition based on smog and other particulate matter,” Gladden explains. “In the summer, that can become particularly more toxic and more pollutants can get trapped because it’s hot.”

From June 1 to September 15, the EPA regulates gasoline based on its “Reid vapor pressure,” or RVP. Because gasoline can evaporate easier during these warm summer months, the EPA requires gasoline to have a lower vapor pressure, which reduces air pollution . Winter-grade gasoline has a higher vapor pressure so your engine can start more easily.

La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?

Gas must meet a maximum per-gallon RVP, or Reid vapor pressure , of 9.0 psi unless the fuel is being sold in an area required to meet a lower RVP. Areas in Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah are required to meet a lower RVP of 7.8 psi . California has its own fuel, California reformulated gasoline , that is specially formulated to burn cleaner.

The switch to the summer blend will cost you more because producing the summer-grade gas is more expensive , Patrick De Haan, lead petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, told Nexstar.

Even during this transition period, prices at the pumps may rise as refineries tend to perform maintenance during spring to ensure they’re ready for summer’s high demand.

As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline, according to AAA , is $3.47.

Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Home prices will sink in these cities that were once red hot as supply starts to overwhelm demand
Seattle, WA15 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
EPA's plan to ship contaminated soil to Indiana is 'purely political,' senator says
Roachdale, IN11 days ago
Biden's energy secretary pumps the brakes on rapid green energy transition: 'We need both'
Houston, TX4 days ago
Grafton police slam 'misinformation' over Costco disturbance
Grafton, WI20 hours ago
Former manager at Pa. gas station accused of embezzling over $80k
Emporium, PA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy