Jeffersonville, IN
Louisville Public Media

Indiana State Police investigate after Jeffersonville police shot a man

By Morgan Watkins,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJrR2_0lEcH0IA00
Indiana State Police are investigating after Jeffersonville police shot a man Thursday evening.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex located at 1501 E. Eighth St., according to an ISP news release.

ISP said Jeffersonville Police Department officers showed up after someone called 911 and reported a man with a gun was walking around the parking lot at the complex.

Once law enforcement arrived, ISP said they believe the man fired the pistol in the air and then pointed it toward the officers. At that point, they said “at least one officer” shot him.

No one else was hurt, and the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. ISP said he was in critical condition as of Thursday night.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said Friday that they’ll release more information about the shooting later on as their investigation continues.

This story may be updated.

