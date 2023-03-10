Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Leadership Abilities of Veteran Additions

The new guys in the clubhouse have been around this game for a long time.

There's a new look to these Dodgers in 2023. Over the last few seasons, the club has lost some lineup stalwarts with the departures of players like Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, and Kenley Jansen amongst others. This past offseason, Justin Turner left for Boston and Cody Bellinger ended up in Chicago.

The club replaced those players with the likes of veterans like Jason Heyward, J.D. Martinez, Miguel Rojas, and David Peralta. So far, it seems like things have gone just fine in the clubhouse.

Manager Dave Roberts addressed the changes earlier this week and, as he lays it out, he's liking what he's seeing so far .

“It’s great. I think that with veterans, there is one part of it of getting guys to understand your vision and have them be aligned. And the guys we brought in … are guys that were already aligned in philosophies that we value. So that just makes my job much easier and more fun.”

The new guy in the clubhouse with perhaps the most experience is outfielder and World Series champion Jason Heyward. Heyward, who signed a minor league deal in the offseason, is expected to make the club out of spring training. He was asked about his outspoken leadership in past clubhouses he's been a part of and what his advice is to younger players.

“You got to understand to be your own biggest critic first. You want to go out there and play the game the right way. Understand how hard the game is on a day-to-day basis and be real about that. As far as speaking up to the group, to me, that’s for the betterment of everyone. You see the potential in the crowd around you. Throughout a 180-day season, it’s about a pick-me-up, you need some encouragement or to be that person at the time to kind of let loose and have some fun. Put it into perspective.”

With so many players away for the World Baseball Classic at the moment, some of the team building is on hold, but opening day will be here soon enough and we'll start learning then what this new club is all about.