Falcons 'Crazy' Not to Sign, Trade For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Says NFL Insider

Lamar Jackson is the hottest name on the free agency market right now. And the Atlanta Falcons are twiddling their thumbs by not pursuing him.

When it was announced that the Baltimore Ravens issued the non-exclusive tag for quarterback Lamar Jackson, Atlanta Falcons fans had about 10 minutes of hope.

That hope was crushed when an ESPN report revealed that the Falcons were not going to pursue Jackson, followed by other insiders confirming the report.

But NFL insider Brian Baldinger has shared his opinion on the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle,” declaring the Falcons crazy.

"Wherever it came from in Atlanta, they said they're not interested," said Baldinger. "I think they're crazy not to be interested, to be honest with you."

The Falcons appear to be declining a shot at Jackson to double-down with second-year pro Desmond Ridder, who started just four games in his rookie season and posted below-average numbers.

Atlanta also holds nearly $66 million in cap space, second-most in the NFL behind only the Chicago Bears.

The fit is there, the money is there, so what's the holdup?

Perhaps it's the idea of trading a pair of first-round picks to get the deal done, which includes the No. 8 pick in next month's draft. But a price of two first-round picks is less than what the Cleveland Browns had to pay for Deshaun Watson and what the Denver Broncos had to trade for Russell Wilson. Someone can argue that Jackson, a former MVP who just turned 26, has higher upside than both of these players.

There's a chance the Falcons could ultimately be making the right move sticking with Ridder and not hitching their wagon onto Jackson down the line. But right now, these "crazy" allegations are valid.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here .