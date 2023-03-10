Open in App
Dallas, TX
KDAF

WATCH: Alligator Allegedly Stolen Over 20 Years Ago Returned to Texas Zoo

By Texas Game Wardens via StoryfulAnnita Hanilton Freeman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLk6i_0lEcGmd800

DALLAS (KDAF) — An alligator that was allegedly taken as an egg or hatchling from a Texas zoo over 20 years ago and kept as a pet has finally been returned home.

A staff member at Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo said the alligator, named Tewa, had been in a woman’s private possession for over 20 years.

He said the woman had been a volunteer at the farm and zoo and was believed to have taken the alligator while it was a hatchling or in an egg.

The staff member said that once the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department discovered that the woman had the alligator in her possession and that she was unable to meet the legal requirements to keep it, they contacted Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo.

A video released by Texas Game Wardens shows the alligator being relocated to the zoo.
Local media said the woman could face up to $1,000 in fines and fees.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Community Policy