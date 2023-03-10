Tennessee State Parks hosting March 18 Springs Hikes

Longer days, warmer weather and the emerging spring wildflowers are sure signs that spring is here, which is why Tennessee State Parks are offering Spring Hikes statewide on March 18.

The annual Spring Hike is a great opportunity to shed the winter blahs, make new friends, and explore Tennessee State Parks’ natural side.

Whether you are looking for a short nature trail or an adventurous, all-day endeavor through a park’s most remote stretches, you’ll find what you’re looking for at a Tennessee State Park.

All hikes will be guided by park staff who can speak to the natural, cultural, and historical treasures that Tennessee State Parks has to offer.

From the cypress swamps of the Mississippi River in West Tennessee to the rugged ridge tops and waterfalls in the middle of the state to the majestic mountains in the East, every park showcases a unique piece of Tennessee’s outdoor beauty.

Here are some the Spring Hikes taking place closest to Rogersville. Take note, the only Spring Hike not taking place on March 18 is at Sycamore Shoals on March 20.

Warrior’s Path State Park: Wildflower Hike, March 18, 9 a.m. to noon in Kingsport. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. Spring Wildflowers are called “spring ephemerals” because they only last a short time. Come see them while they last on this hike in one of the park’s richest wildflower habitats, and discover more about the life histories of these gems of the forest. Be sure to come dressed for the weather, early spring can be cool and damp in the hills of East Tennessee. Wear good walking shoes and bring along a snack and some water. And don’t forget your camera.

Warrior’s Path State Park: Night Hike, March 18, 8-10 p.m. in Kingsport. Meet at the former swimming pool parking lot. Celebrate springtime with a hike on the dark side of the day. Discover the peace and the excitement of an early spring night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Come dressed for the weather, wear good hiking footwear, and bring a (not too bright) flashlight.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: First Day of Spring Hike, March 20, 2-3 p.m. in Elizabethton. Meet at the picnic area beside Visitor Center. Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin on the first day of spring hike. This guided hike will feature outstanding trees and a guided walk along the Watauga River. Learn how to recognize a tree with or without leaves, how our ancestors used the trees, and other unique facts. If you want to learn something new or enjoy an easy hike, the 1st day of spring hike has something for everyone.

Norris Dam State Park: Spring Hike, March 18 at 10 a.m. in Rocky Top. Meet Park Ranger Holly Frerichs at the Grist Mill for a Spring Hike on the Lower Clear Creek Trail. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Hopefully we can catch some early spring ephemeral wildflowers.

Rocky Fork State Park: Spring Equinox Hike, March 19, 9-11 a.m. in Irwin. Join Ranger Jeff on a short hike to Flint Creek Battle Site. We will discuss the changing of seasons from winter to summer, the rotation of the Earth and it’s impact on local plants and animals. We will also discuss a brief overview of the Battle of Flint Creek. This hike is intended for families and individuals. This will be a short two-mile hike along Rocky Fork Creek. Please feel free bring well behaved pets. All pets must remain on a physical leash. Please dress for a wide range in temperatures. From I-26 get off at exit 43 south of Johnson City, follow the brown signs to Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park.

Buckeye Falls Overlook: Spring Hike Chigger Ridge to Buckeye Falls Overlook, March 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Irwin. Meet at the Tennessee Welcome Center on I-26 off the Clear Branch Rd exit near Irwin. Join the TN State Park Rangers on an adventurous hike to the top of Chigger Ridge. From there you will be in one of the only known spots to view Buckeye Falls in its entirety. Buckeye Falls, in Unicoi Co, is one of the largest waterfalls east of the Rockies at nearly 700 feet high. Round Trip the hike is roughly 10 miles. Some hiking is off trail on steep hillsides. Please bring enough food, water, rain/cold weather gear, and stout footwear to allow you to explore the backcountry of Rocky Fork safe and comfortably.

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park: Farming the Little Tennessee Valley, March 18, 1-3 p.m.in Vonore. Meet at McGhee-Carson Recreation Area. Springtime planting has long been a very important time for farmers along the old Little Tennessee River. Join Ranger Gamble for an interpretive hike talking about the history of farming in the valley from the era of Cherokee communities, to large slave-worked plantations, to the days of German POW labor during World War II. This hike will be approximately 2 miles long, classed as moderate in difficulty, and will last approximately an hour and a half.

Cove Lake State Park: Spring Hike, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon in Caryville. Meet at the Cumberland Trail parking lot on Bruce Gap Road. Join Ranger Mark to hike the 1.4 mile Volunteer Loop trail. This is a moderate to difficult hike. Dress for the weather, bring some water, hydration is important. You will be looking for Spring wildflowers along the way. This is a dirt woods trail so no strollers. All ages are welcome, Children under 16 years of age must have a parent accompany them.