Open in App
Pea Ridge, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Pea Ridge man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for meth trafficking

By C.C. McCandless,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASfk6_0lEcFbsw00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man was sentenced to 150 months in prison without the possibility of parole followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Rogers man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the March 9 sentencing hearing in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, investigators with the Benton County Drug Unit, assisted by officers from Arkansas Probation and Parole, conducted a home compliance check on May 29, 2022, on Dustin Vann, 33, who was on parole based on a previous felony conviction.

Investigators found Vann in his bedroom with a backpack that contained eight baggies of methamphetamine. The gross weight of the drugs was approximately 3.6 pounds.

The backpack also contained a drug ledger, clear plastic baggies, digital scales and $764 in cash. Vann was subsequently charged in federal court via Grand Jury and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute.

Farmington man sentenced for trafficking meth

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Williams prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Arkansas man killed in head-on crash
Omaha, AR2 days ago
NWA fraud suspect psychiatrist is also a defendant in wrongful death lawsuit
Rogers, AR7 days ago
Real Deals: Buffington builds in Springdale’s Cottages at the Park
Springdale, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patient suing NWA psychiatrist for false imprisonment adds two attorneys
Rogers, AR2 hours ago
Barnett granted extension to reply to prosecution regarding his post-conviction motions
Gravette, AR9 hours ago
Missouri woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau, MO4 days ago
Harrison man charged with forgery; steals endorsed check
Harrison, AR1 day ago
Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating after foot found
Rogers, AR22 hours ago
Grove Man Pleads Guilty In Connection To 2019 Murder
Grove, OK2 days ago
Benton County detectives now searching the area where human foot was found
Rogers, AR22 hours ago
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Branson, MO5 days ago
Barnett defense attorney moves to withdraw following federal convictions on insurrection charges
Gravette, AR4 days ago
Dog finds possible human foot near Hickory Creek
Rogers, AR6 hours ago
Man in wheelchair gets 1990 Cadillac stolen from garage in broad daylight
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Authorities Identify Remains Found In Delaware County In February Of 2023
Jay, OK4 days ago
One dead, one injured after crash in Springdale
Springdale, AR1 day ago
Delaware County Skeletal Remains Identified
Jay, OK4 days ago
Branson Police Department officers allowed to wear cowboy hats, have facial hair
Branson, MO4 days ago
Ozark Regional Transit gets $1.6 million in grants
Springdale, AR2 days ago
Human remains of Harrison woman found in Springfield identified
Springfield, AR6 days ago
Last day for occupants of S. Byers apartment complex
Joplin, MO3 days ago
Business reacts to bill that would ban Delta products
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Ride a Vintage Train from Missouri to Arkansas Over This Bridge
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Big 3 Live and Local Stories of the Week: Carver Road shooting and Tanyard Creek Nature Trail
Joplin, MO3 days ago
Car goes off East 7th into Turkey Creek, off-duty Webb City Firefighter jumps into action
Webb City, MO1 day ago
New Beginnings requesting ARPA money for permanent housing proposal
Fayetteville, AR21 hours ago
New program picks up litter, giving jobs to unsheltered
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Lincoln Consolidated School District votes unanimously to move to four-day school week
Lincoln, AR2 hours ago
New real estate company wants to shake up NWA living
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Muss Bus is off to the Big Dance! Arkansas is a No. 8 seed facing No. 9-seed Illinois.
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy