wvlt.tv

Inside Dolly Parton’s Suite 1986 tour bus By Camruinn Morgan-RumseyHeather Haley, 3 days ago

By Camruinn Morgan-RumseyHeather Haley, 3 days ago

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Queen of East Tennessee Dolly Parton has had many homes, but the one she calls her favorite is her Suite ...