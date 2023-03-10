Open in App
Peoria, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8th grader hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by car in Peoria

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic,

3 days ago

A middle schooler hit by a car Thursday morning in Peoria remained in the hospital Friday after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Peoria police spokesperson Sgt. Brandon Sheffert said the teenage boy was hit by a car about 7 a.m. Thursday near 98th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria.

According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, crew members took the boy to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Sheffert said the boy remained at a hospital in critical condition.

Sheffert said the boy is an eighth grade student at Sunset Heights Elementary who was walking to a class at Liberty High School when he was struck.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperating, according to Sheffert.

"This is an ongoing investigation and at this time no cites/charges have been made, obviously that can change at any time," Sheffert said in an email.

