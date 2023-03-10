Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Spring is Near: Easter Bunny hops back to local malls

By Deja Studdard,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBoPh_0lEcEdcB00

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring is coming, so the Easter Bunny is set to return to The Fashion Mall and Greenwood Park Mall on Friday, March 10.

The Bunny Photo Experience at The Fashion Mall will be located in the Nordstrom Court; hours are listed directly below:

  • Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made to The Fashion Mall location by clicking here .

The Bunny Photo Experience at Greenwood Park Mall will be located near Von Maur; hours are listed directly below:

  • Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made to Greenwood Park Mall by clicking here .

Easter is observed on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Bunny Photo Experience will run through Saturday, April 8.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Flower and Patio Show celebrates 65th year
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Good News: Easy Rider Diner in Fountain Square
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Dozens of animals adopted at Indianapolis shelter after plea for help
Indianapolis, IN14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pre St. Patrick’s Day fun heading to Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Boy rescued after arm stuck in Indianapolis vending machine
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
Fishers residential neighborhood affected by Noblesville rezone plan
Noblesville, IN6 hours ago
Remarkable Woman: Erica Coatney gives back, lives life with no regrets
Greenwood, IN2 hours ago
Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Savory snacks served to southeast side as Leo’s sets up shop
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Cold weather does not hold on much longer
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
The first-ever IU branded beer is here
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
Kid’s arm gets stuck in game machine at bowling alley
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Fishers resident finds niche as ‘Indy Now’ co-host
Fishers, IN4 days ago
Gunshot inside Indy Culver’s
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
2023 Taste of Bloomington canceled
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
The Children’s Museum brings Minecraft: The Exhibition
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
IMI plans to relocate HQ to former site of Carmel’s Meridian Suburban neighborhood
Carmel, IN1 day ago
The Indy Area's New Brunch Spot Lives Up to the Hype
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
WGCL NEWS — Daylight Savings Time Begins This Monday
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
Family displaced after west Indianapolis house fire
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Teamsters Union 135 authorizes strike against Sysco, likely impacting food distribution
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Fort Wayne fugitive believed to be in Marion County area
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
IACS facing dire need to find forever homes for shelter animals
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Muncie Three Trails Music Series Announces 2023 Lineup
Muncie, IN11 hours ago
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snow for some this weekend
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN13 hours ago
I-65 billboard referencing Greenwood shooting taken down
Greenwood, IN3 days ago
Man shot outside of Greenwood strip mall
Greenwood, IN4 days ago
Man holds hostages before fatally shooting himself Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
More than a dozen bridges across the city of Indianapolis in need of repairs
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy