Spring is Near: Easter Bunny hops back to local malls

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring is coming, so the Easter Bunny is set to return to The Fashion Mall and Greenwood Park Mall on Friday, March 10.

The Bunny Photo Experience at The Fashion Mall will be located in the Nordstrom Court; hours are listed directly below:

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made to The Fashion Mall location by clicking here .

The Bunny Photo Experience at Greenwood Park Mall will be located near Von Maur; hours are listed directly below:

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made to Greenwood Park Mall by clicking here .

Easter is observed on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Bunny Photo Experience will run through Saturday, April 8.

