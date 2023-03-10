Open in App
ABC News

Jon Rahm out of Players Championship with stomach illness

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6qf5_0lEcDpvS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkVXT_0lEcDpvS00

Jon Rahm withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday because of a stomach illness, leaving the strongest field of the year without its No. 1 player.

Rahm opened with a 71. He was due to play with second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy in the second round.

He pulled out some 30 minutes before his tee time with what his manager referred to as a “bad stomach bug.”

Rahm already is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, allowing him to regain the No. 1 ranking. Scheffler and McIlroy could overtake him this week depending on how they fare. McIlroy, who shot 76 on the first day, first had to try to make the cut.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Why does Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe keep getting away with this dirty play?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL17 days ago
Tom Sizemore’s doctors 'have recommended end-of-life decision' after brain aneurysm: 'No further hope'
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC1 day ago
Jordan Spieth gifts fan who saved errant tee shot from going in water, helped him make cut: 'Sorry & thanks!'
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL22 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy