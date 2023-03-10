Open in App
Dover, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Here are Seacoast High School Athlete of the Week winners for Feb. 27-March 5

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1LAE_0lEcDkl300

In the 10th installment of Seacoast high school Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 winter sports season, Oyster River hockey player Lance Abbott and Dover basketball player Abbie Kozlowski played very well for their respective teams last week, as Abbott and Kozlowski earned boys and girls honors for the week of Feb. 27-Mar. 5.

Abbott joins previous winter winners, including Marshwood basketball player Cooper Aiguier, Somersworth/Coe-Brown goalie Bruce Marshall, York track athlete Matt Charpentier, Dover hockey player Logan Spagna, Dover runner Brady McInnes, Spaulding basketball player Zander Walbridge, Portsmouth unified basketball player Charles Timmons, Winnacunnet hockey goalie Hunter Marshall and St. Thomas Aquinas basketball player Brady Rogers.

Kozlowski joins other girls winter winners, including Exeter basketball player Hailey Harrington, Winnacunnet basketball player Rio Franzoso, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover hockey player Diana Pivirotto, York basketball player Ava Brent, Marshwood basketball player Sarah Theriault, Spaulding hockey player Annabel Prochilo, St. Thomas Aquinas hockey player Christy Trudel, Spaulding basketball player Mackenzie Brochu and St. Thomas Aquinas basketball player Abby Rayder.

The weekly poll runs Monday through midnight Thursday, and can be found at seacoastonline.com/sports and fosters.com/sports. Winners are posted each Friday.

More on boys winner Lance Abbott of Oyster River High School

Abbott secured 65 percent of the online poll, for a total of 1,393 votes to win the voting.

Dover hockey goalie Brett Davis was second with 389 votes. Oyster River basketball player Drew Dulac (233), Exeter basketball player Ryan Luper (74) and Marshwood track athlete Andre Clark (49) placed third through fifth, respectively.

Abbott scored the game-winning overtime goal against Winnacunnet in last Saturday's 1-0 Division II quarterfinal win at the Whittemore Center.

"Lance established himself as one of the top offensive threats in Division II this year," Oyster River head coach Peter Harwood said. "He had a tremendous finish to his high school career scoring the game-winning overtime goal against Winnacunnet. He also scored a huge goal at the end of the first period against Dover. Lance really developed into a dangerous offensive weapon this season."

More on girls winner Abbie Kozlowski of Dover High School

Kozlowski received 42 percent of the online poll, totaling 350 votes for the win.

Dover track's Anique Poulin was second with 261 votes. Portsmouth basketball player Bella Slover (103), Oyster River/Portsmouth hockey player Kathryn Deans (91) and Exeter hockey player Savannah Ritz (33) placed third through fifth, respectively.

Kozlowski scored a team-high 24 points in Dover's 46-42 loss to Concord in a Division I first-round game.

"Abbie worked hard for us all season," Dover head coach Jimmy Flynn said. "She caught fire against Concord and was efficient and played with confidence. I tell her before every game, 'Abbie, you're a bucket,' that night she was attacking the hoop with some craft finishes and knocked down some big 3's."

Kozlowski will play for Keene State next year.

"I am excited to see her play at the next level," Flynn said. "She'll being that same energy she brought for us all season. I am happy for her."

Community Policy