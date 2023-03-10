Stuart police investigating crash that killed bicyclist

STUART ― A bicyclist died from injuries received in a crash with a vehicle on U.S. 1 March 4, Stuart police said.

Airlifted to Hospital: After a collision between a bicyclist and an unspecified vehicle at the intersection of North River Shores Boulevard and U.S. 1 at 10 p.m., the man riding the bicycle was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, said police Lt. Michael Gerwan.

Police learned Tuesday the man died, Gerwan said.

Scant Details: Gerwan did not release details on the age or city of residence of the bicyclist.

Stuart police's criminal investigations division is investigating the case, the police lieutenant said, which is standard procedure.

Gerwan declined to comment on the nature of the case, such as whether it was a hit-and-run or if toxicology tests were done for the vehicle driver.

Bicyclist Deaths and Crashes: This fatal crash happened a day after a crash in St. Lucie County that left a 57-year-old bicyclist severely injured with no brain activity. In that case, the driver of the Toyota Tundra pickup did not stop, FHP investigators said. They said they believe they found the truck involved, but no arrests have been made.

